Yamaha introduces new campaign that allows MT-15 buyers to customize their bike

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. announced the introduction of the “colour customization option" for its range of MT 15 motorcycles in India. The company’s new campaign is launched at the backdrop of customers giving a positive response to the recent launch of the ICE Fluo-Vermillion colour in MT 15, a variant which is currently available via booking.

Yamaha claims that the experience of colour customization is expected to attract young customers. The campaign, named as “Customize your Warrior" which is in line with the company’s brand strategy has been available since 21 November across the country. The bike is priced at ₹1,43,900 ex-showroom Delhi.

The Yamaha MT-15 comes with a 155 cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve, 6-speed transmission. The 155 cc fuel-injected engine comes with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system on a Delta box frame. The bike also gets A&S clutch and single-channel ABS.

Available only for the new purchases from the date of launch, the new MT buyers can avail the option of building colours for their MT-15 by choosing from 11 different combinations. The campaign will be available via www.yamaha-motor-india.com.

The vehicles will be made by Yamaha based on the order received from the customers. The company claims that the delivery will start from January 2021. However, the Neon Green colour wheel model will start delivery from March 2021. With this campaign, MT15 will be available in 14 different colors, out of which 3 existing standard colours will be available at the dealerships. For the other 11 new colour combinations, the customer can place an order with India Yamaha motor through its authorized dealers.

