Yamaha introduces new campaign that allows MT-15 buyers to customize their bike

The vehicles will be made by Yamaha based on the order received from the customers. The company claims that the delivery will start from January 2021. However, the Neon Green colour wheel model will start delivery from March 2021. With this campaign, MT15 will be available in 14 different colors, out of which 3 existing standard colours will be available at the dealerships. For the other 11 new colour combinations, the customer can place an order with India Yamaha motor through its authorized dealers.