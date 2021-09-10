Yamaha introduces new festive season offers on its scooters. Details here

Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi: The Ray ZR 125 Fi has been launched in two variants: Hybrid and non-Hybrid. The Non-Hybrid variant gets the same benefits as the Fascino 125 Fi. It includes benefits worth ₹3,876 on insurance or else a downpayment of ₹999. The 'Scratch and Win' can get the buyer an assured sum of ₹2,999 and up to ₹1,00,000 (not in TN).