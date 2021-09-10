Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yamaha introduces new festive season offers on its scooters. Details here

Yamaha introduces new festive season offers on its scooters. Details here

Premium
The offers are available on three scooters: Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and non Hybrid as well as the recent addition Ray ZR 125 Fi
1 min read . 06:58 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • India Yamaha Motor (IYM) announced the launch of Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid last week

The Indian automotive industry is gearing up for the festive season sales. Motorcycle manufacturer Yamaha has announced new offers on its scooters which includes its latest launches like the Ray ZR 125 Fi and some offers even on the Fascino series scooters. 

Fascino 125 Fi: Yamaha is offering benefits on insurance worth 3,876 or the option to pay a downpayment of just 999. Additionally, the company is also assuring a minimum gift amount of 2,999 in the Scratch and Win contest. The maximum amount of the bumper prize is 1,00,000. In the state of Tamil Nadu, the assured gift has been fixed at 2,999. 

Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi: The Ray ZR 125 Fi has been launched in two variants: Hybrid and non-Hybrid. The Non-Hybrid variant gets the same benefits as the Fascino 125 Fi. It includes benefits worth 3,876 on insurance or else a downpayment of 999. The 'Scratch and Win' can get the buyer an assured sum of 2,999 and up to 1,00,000 (not in TN). 

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid: The buyer gets a cashback of 5,000 or downpayment of 999. The user could also choose for exchange benefits worth 6000. The ‘Scratch and Win’ benefits are also available for buyers with assured sum of 2,999 up to 1,00,000 (not in TN). 

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) announced the launch of Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid last week. The starting price for the scooters is 76,830 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The two models, Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid, come with a 125-cc engine that produces a power output of 8.2 PS.

 

