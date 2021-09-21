India Yamaha Motor launched it new scooter Aerox 155 in India at a price of ₹1.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) on Tuesday. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer also introduced an updated version of 155 cc motorcycle YZF R15 with prices starting at ₹1.67 lakh.

The Aerox 155 features a 155 cc liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve engine with 15PS top power at 8,000rpm and 13.9 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm. This motor has been mated to a CVT transmission.

The new Yamaha scooter boasts a smart motor-generator system for quiet engine starts, and stop and start system, which helps fuel efficiency. It also comes with various other features like single-channel ABS, 14-inch wheels, Bluetooth enabled motorcycle to connect app, 24.5-litre under-seat storage, LED headlight, among others.

“The Aerox 155 is an important addition to this line-up as it has been developed on the lines of Yamaha's R DNA," Yamaha Motor India Group of companies Chairman Motofumi Shitara noted. “I am confident that the Aerox 155 will be well accepted by our customers and it will create a new Maxi Sports Scooter segment in India," Shitara said.

The updated 2021 YZF R15 range gets a host of segment-first features and will be available across all company dealerships in India by September end. The YZF-R15 range is powered by a 155cc, 4-stroke and liquid-cooled engine that produces a maximum power of 18.4 PS. The fuel-injected motor with variable valve actuation (VVA) is coupled with a six-speed gearbox.

The new YZF-R15 also comes with a traction control system, quick shifter, Bluetooth enabled connected features and a new LCD instrument cluster. Shitara said the global premiere of the YZF R15 V4 in the country shows the importance of the Indian market in the company's global plans.

"The YZF R15 V4 carries the same racing DNA as the YZF M1 and YZF R1. The R15 V4 will provide Indian customers with all the latest technology that Yamaha has gained from conducting multiple racing activities. I believe that the all-new YZF R15 V4 and the YZF R15M will take the thrills of racing to a whole new level and provide a greater experience to our R15 fans in India," Shitara said.

The company will continue to provide such unique products and services in the Indian market in the future as well, he further stated.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.