Yamaha launches Aerox 155 scooter, updated YZF R15 range. See price, details

"The YZF R15 V4 carries the same racing DNA as the YZF M1 and YZF R1. The R15 V4 will provide Indian customers with all the latest technology that Yamaha has gained from conducting multiple racing activities. I believe that the all-new YZF R15 V4 and the YZF R15M will take the thrills of racing to a whole new level and provide a greater experience to our R15 fans in India," Shitara said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}