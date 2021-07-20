Yamaha India has launched a new version of the FZ 25. The new Yamaha FZ 25 Monster Energy MotoGP Editon will be made available in limited numbers. The new special edition bike has been priced at ₹1,36,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new bike can be booked with an amount of ₹2,000 that will be adjusted during the time of final purchase. The bike will be made available from the end of this month.

Currently, the special MotoGP Edition will only be available in black colour. The bike will get the special MotoGP branding as well as special branding on the fuel tank as well as tank shrouds and side panels.

The Yamaha FZ 25 MotoGP Edition will be powered by a 249cc Air Cooled, SOHC, 4 Stroke, Single-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of 20.8PS at 8,000rpm and 20.1Nm of torque at 6000rpm.

Apart from the minor cosmetic changes, the bike continues to offer the same list of features. The bike gets a Multi-Function Negative LCD Instrument Cluster, Class-D Bi Functional LED Headlight, LED Day Time Running Lamp, and more.

The bike weighs 153 kg and gets a minimum ground clearance of 160mm. The fuel tank capacity of the bike is 14 litres. In terms of safety, the bike gets dual-channel ABS along with sidestand engine cut-off switch.

