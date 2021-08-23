Yamaha Motor has launched the MT 15 Monster Energy MotoGP edition in India on Monday. The motorcycle has been priced at ₹1.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in the country, making it costlier by ₹3,000 in comparison to other variants.

This discerning visual feature of this edition is the Monster badging on the fuel tank, tank shrouds and side panels. It comes in a solo black colour option.

The Yamaha MT 15 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition comes with 155 cc, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve engine with six-speed constant mesh transmission, same as the standard version. The motor produces 18.5 PS of maximum power at 10,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm maximum torque at 8,500 rpm.

The naked motorcycle is 2,020mm long, 800mm wide and 1,070mm high. It has a minimum ground clearance 170 mm and wheelbase of 1,335 mm. It comes with a fuel tank capacity of 10 litres, and has a dry weight of 138 kg.

The chassis of Yamaha MT 15 Monster Energy MotoGP is a Deltabox frame type. Suspension duties up front are handled by telescopic fork, whereas the rear end gets a linked-type monoshock suspension. Both wheels have disc brakes - the one on front is 282mm, whereas thr rear one is 220 mm. The motorcycle has only single-channel ABS.

The bike comes with various features like side-stand engine cut-off, single-channel ABS, and variable valve actuation (VVA) system, multi-function negative LCD instrument cluster, Bifunctional LED headlight, LED tail-light among others.

