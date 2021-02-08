Yamaha launches new FZ series: Pricing, features, other details

Yamaha has launched an all-new range of FZ Series which will be available across India. The new FZ series comes with a 149 cc, fuel-injected, BS6 engine. The company claims that the bike has become lighter and will be available in one new color for FZS FI --Matte Red.

The new FZ series also gets ‘side stand engine cutoff switch' while the FZS FI model additionally gets Bluetooth-enabled “Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X". The price of the new FZ FI starts from Rs1,03,700 (Ex-showroom Delhi) and new FZS FI starts from Rs. 1,07,200 (Ex-showroom Delhi).

The new FZ series including FZ FI models will have 2 colors – Racing Blue and Metallic black while the FZS FI models has total 5 colors, Matte red (new), Dark matte blue, Matte black, Dark knight & Vintage Edition. The weight has been reduced from 137 kgs to 135 kg.

All models in the new FZ (149CC) series get single channel ABS, LED headlight, 140 mm wide rear radial tyre and two level single-piece seating. Newly added features are Side Stand Engine Cutoff Switch and a new muffler sound.

FZSFI Models are enabled with Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X Bluetooth- technology and it will offer features like “Answer back", “E-lock", “Locate my bike", “Hazard", etc. The new FZS FI models will come with a 3D emblem as well.

Commenting on the launch, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies Chairman Motofumi Shitara said,"We are committed to offer something exceptional to the motorcycling customers of India and today we are upgrading our popular FZ series with features like side stand engine cutoff switch and inbuilt bluetooth connectivity for FZS-FI."

With the upgrade of the FZ series, he further said, "We have completed the upgrade of all the models in the Yamaha lineup with side stand engine cutoff switches. We will keep on listening to our customers and continue to launch new products under the banner of The Call of The Blue."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via