Yamaha has launched the updated TMax sports scooter in the overseas market. The new scooter comes with a more compact body as well as updated wheels and suspension that deliver sportier handling performance equipped with full-colour 7-inch connected TFT instruments offering full-map Garmin navigation. The new flagship scooter remains the same 560cc parallel-twin motor. This engine has been rated to develop 47bhp of maximum power and 55.7Nm of peak torque.

The 2022 TMax scooter features dual LED headlights and new front wings with large air intakes coupled along a new boomerang side covers. The new facelift comes with lightweight spin forged wheels and forged aluminium handlebars.

Yamaha TMax 2022 improves on rider and passenger ergonomics, comes with electrically adjustable screen, cruise control, heated grips and seat, smart key and keyless operation, electronic control technology, large storage space, and anti-theft locking centre stand.

This new scooter is not yet announced for the Indian market.

