Yamaha R15: 3 reasons to buy and 2 to not buy

The Yamaha R15 has been one of the most affordable and popular bestselling sportbikes in India. The Yamaha R15 has been in business for quite some time in India and the bike played a highly crucial role in strengthening the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer's presence in a market where Hero MotoCorp and Honda have been dominating.

Currently, in its fourth generation iteration, the Yamaha R15 come as a more advanced machine compared to before. If you are planning to buy this popular 150 cc sportsbike, here are some key facts to consider.

Yamaha R15: Reasons to like it Here are some key reasons to like the Yamaha R15.

Yamaha R15: Fully faired sportsbike design One key reason to like the Yamaha R15 is its sleek and fully faired sportsbike stance, which is clearly borrowed from the bigger track-focused Yamaha bikes. The sharp and aerodynamic full fairing of the R15 give it a sleek and catchy look, in sync with the bigger R-series Yamaha bikes. However, the R15 is more compact and scaled down avatar of the bigger Yamaha sportsbikes. It also offers genuine sportsbike handling at an affordable pricing. The deltabox chassis and taut suspension ensures confident riding experience even for the newer and experienced riders.

Yamaha R15: High quality, TFT display, quickshifter & more Despite being a compact sportsbike at an affordable price, Yamaha has not compromised on the premiumness and features of the R15. The sportsbike has been designed and built with high quality materials and machines. It gets a TFT display at instrument cluster and quickshifter on some variants, enhancing the premium and sporty appeal. The quickshifter that is available in the MotoGP painted variant, makes the R15 only model in its segment to have that feature.

Yamaha R15: Reliable ride, easy on pocket The Yamaha R15 is a truly reliable machine that comes easy on the buyer's pocket. Sourcing the spares and essential parts for the Yamaha R15 in case of requirement is a straightforward and cost effective affair. The compact and liquid-cooled 155 cc engine promises a respectable fuel economy, which further makes this performance-oriented bike cost effective in the long run.

Yamaha R15: Reasons to not like it Here are some key reasons not to like the Yamaha R15.

Yamaha R15: Bit expensive The Yamaha R15 is priced between ₹1.69 lakh and ₹1.74 lakh (ex-showroom). As compared to that, the Hero Karizma XMR 210, which is more powerful comes priced between ₹1.84 lakh and ₹1.86 lakh (ex-showroom). Also, the Suzuki Gixxer SF155, which is positioned in the same engine category as the R15, is priced a lot cheaper than the Yamaha machine, priced between ₹1.26 lakh and ₹1.35 lakh (ex-showroom).