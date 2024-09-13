Yamaha Motor India has launched the new R15M model featuring a carbon fibre trim. Priced at ₹ 1,98,300 for Metallic Grey and ₹ 2,08,300 for the Carbon Fibre Pattern, it includes Turn-by-Turn Navigation and retains its 155cc engine with advanced features.

Yamaha Motor India has introduced the latest iteration of its popular R15M model in the Indian market, now available in a new carbon fibre trim. The R15M in Metallic Grey is priced at ₹1,98,300, while the new Carbon Fibre Pattern variant is offered at ₹2,08,300 (both prices ex-showroom). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Carbon Fibre Pattern variant draws inspiration from the Yamaha R1M's carbon fiber bodywork and features a water-dipping technique to apply the pattern on key areas of the motorcycle. This design is prominently displayed on the front cowl, side fairings, and rear panels. Complementing this are a sleek all-black front fender, fresh decals on the fuel tank and fairings, as well as striking blue alloy wheels.

One of the standout updates to the R15M is the addition of Turn-by-Turn Navigation, alongside music playback and volume controls. These functions are accessible via Yamaha’s Y-Connect app, available for both Android and iOS platforms. Riders can easily sync their smartphones with the bike to access these features. Further refinements include upgraded switchgear and a newly designed LED number plate light. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mechanically, the R15M remains unchanged, continuing with its 155cc, fuel-injected engine that generates a peak torque of 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm and a maximum power output of 18.1 bhp at 10,000 rpm. The bike is equipped with a 6-speed transmission, featuring a slip and assist clutch, quickshifter, traction control, and Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), which activates at 7,400 rpm for optimized performance.

Commenting on the launch, Eishin Chihana, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, stated, “Yamaha bikes are renowned for their thrilling performance, agility, and bold design. Since its introduction in 2008, the R15 has set benchmarks in its class, allowing riders in India to experience a SuperSport motorcycle infused with Yamaha Racing DNA. The R15 has garnered widespread appreciation, especially from younger riders who admire its international lineage and advanced features."