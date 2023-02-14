Yamaha R15M vs KTM RC 125: Which one to consider?
- In terms of powertrain, the RC 125 is powered by a 124.9cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It can churn out 14.3 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 12 Nm at 8,000 rpm. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox. Whereas the Yamaha R15M comes with a liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve engine which gets VVA technology. It can churn out 18.14 bhp at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm.
Yamaha is back with its updated range of latest motorbikes. As of now, R15M is the most expensive bike that Yamahas is selling and it remains the most favourite sportsbike from the company as well. The Yamaha R15M locks horns with KTM RC 125 with almost similar prices. Here’s how both the bikes compete with each other:
