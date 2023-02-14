Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Auto News / Yamaha R15M vs KTM RC 125: Which one to consider?

1 min read . 06:13 PM IST Govind Choudhary
Yamaha is back with its updated range of latest motorbikes. As of now, R15M is the most expensive bike that Yamahas is selling and it remains the most favourite sportsbike from the company as well. The Yamaha R15M locks horns with KTM RC 125 with almost similar prices. Here’s how both the bikes compete with each other:

Appearance

Speaking of looks, both the bikes look like their predecessor. The R15M is inspired by the design of the R6 while the RC125 looks like a toned-down version of the RC390.

Specs

In terms of powertrain, the RC 125 is powered by a 124.9cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It can churn out 14.3 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 12 Nm at 8,000 rpm. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Whereas the Yamaha R15M comes with a liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve engine which gets VVA technology. It can churn out 18.14 bhp at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm.

Features

The Yamaha R15M comes equipped with a TFT screen which also gets Bluetooth connectivity, traction control and a LED headlamp and tail lamp with LED DRLs. Moreover, the bike gets two riding modes on offer, Street and Track mode.

On the other hand, the RC 125 gets an LCD instrument cluster, a LED tail lamp and a halogen headlamp.

Price

The KTM RC 125 comes at a price of 1.87 lakh whereas the Yamaha R15M is priced at 1.94 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

