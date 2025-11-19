⁠Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI Hybrid: Base vs Street Rally, extra bucks worth spending?

Yamaha Ray Z, the 113 cc engine powered commuter scooter that was launched in India in 2013 was one of the most popular models in the country. Powered by an 113 cc, air-cooled engine and carrying a sporty design, the scooter targeted at young generation riders. The Yamaha Ray Z was based on the original Ray scooter and later evolved into the Yamaha Ray ZR 125. The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI Hybrid has several new features like a digital instrument cluster, LED headlight and stop-start system etc. The 125 cc scooter is available in two options - the base model and Street Rally.

The ⁠Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI Hybrid costs between ₹73,430 and ₹79,958 (ex-showroom), depending on the drum and disc variants. On the other hand, the ⁠Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI Hybrid Street Rally is priced at ₹85,974 (ex-showroom). The question is should you the extra bucks for the Street Rally variant and what extra you get for the extra money?

Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI Hybrid Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI Hybrid Street Rally Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 73,430 (Drum), ₹ 80,875 (Disc) ₹ 85,974 Engine & Chassis 125 cc, air-cooled, four-stroke, SOHC, two-valve, fuel injection hybrid engine with smart motor generator and start-stop system 125 cc, air-cooled, four-stroke, SOHC, two-valve, fuel injection hybrid engine with smart motor generator and start-stop system Weight 99 kg 99 kg Power 8.08 bhp @ 6,500 rpm 8.08 bhp @ 6,500 rpm Torque 10.3 Nm 10.3 Nm Brakes Front drum brake as standard, disc as option Front disc brake as standard Tyres Block tread pattern as option 110 mm rear block-pattern as standard Colours Cyan Blue, Metallic Black, Matte Red, Silver White Cocktail (Disc), Dark Matte Blue (Disc), Racing Blue (Disc) Matte Grey Metallic, Ice Fluo Vermillion, Cyber Green, Matte Black

⁠Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI Hybrid Street Rally: What extra you get? The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI Hybrid and Street Rally variants are mechanically identical in terms of the engine, chassis, and core hybrid technology. However, the the Street Rally comes with a sportier design and sporty body graphics. The Street Rally is also slightly wider. It gets knuckle guards and guard rails as extra. The Street Rally variant is also equipped with dual-purpose block-pattern tyres, which offer better grip. Also, it gets front disc brake as standard.