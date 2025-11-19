Subscribe

⁠Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI Hybrid: Base vs Street Rally, extra bucks worth spending?

If you are looking for a 125 cc scooter for regular commuting and don't care for the additional accessories, and sporty graphics, buying the Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI Hybrid Street Rally over the standard model doesn't make any sense.

Mainak Das
Updated19 Nov 2025, 10:54 AM IST
Yamaha Ray Z, the 113 cc engine powered commuter scooter that was launched in India in 2013 was one of the most popular models in the country. Powered by an 113 cc, air-cooled engine and carrying a sporty design, the scooter targeted at young generation riders. The Yamaha Ray Z was based on the original Ray scooter and later evolved into the Yamaha Ray ZR 125. The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI Hybrid has several new features like a digital instrument cluster, LED headlight and stop-start system etc. The 125 cc scooter is available in two options - the base model and Street Rally.

The ⁠Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI Hybrid costs between 73,430 and 79,958 (ex-showroom), depending on the drum and disc variants. On the other hand, the ⁠Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI Hybrid Street Rally is priced at 85,974 (ex-showroom). The question is should you the extra bucks for the Street Rally variant and what extra you get for the extra money?

Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI HybridYamaha Ray ZR 125 FI Hybrid Street Rally
Price (ex-showroom) 73,430 (Drum), 80,875 (Disc) 85,974
Engine & Chassis125 cc, air-cooled, four-stroke, SOHC, two-valve, fuel injection hybrid engine with smart motor generator and start-stop system125 cc, air-cooled, four-stroke, SOHC, two-valve, fuel injection hybrid engine with smart motor generator and start-stop system
Weight99 kg99 kg
Power8.08 bhp @ 6,500 rpm8.08 bhp @ 6,500 rpm
Torque10.3 Nm10.3 Nm
BrakesFront drum brake as standard, disc as optionFront disc brake as standard
TyresBlock tread pattern as option110 mm rear block-pattern as standard
ColoursCyan Blue, Metallic Black, Matte Red, Silver White Cocktail (Disc), Dark Matte Blue (Disc), Racing Blue (Disc)Matte Grey Metallic, Ice Fluo Vermillion, Cyber Green, Matte Black

⁠Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI Hybrid Street Rally: What extra you get?

The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI Hybrid and Street Rally variants are mechanically identical in terms of the engine, chassis, and core hybrid technology. However, the the Street Rally comes with a sportier design and sporty body graphics. The Street Rally is also slightly wider. It gets knuckle guards and guard rails as extra. The Street Rally variant is also equipped with dual-purpose block-pattern tyres, which offer better grip. Also, it gets front disc brake as standard.

⁠Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI Hybrid Street Rally: Does it worth spending extra?

If you are looking for a 125 cc scooter for regular commuting and have no preference for the additional accessories, disc brake and sporty graphics, buying the Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI Hybrid Street Rally doesn't make any sense. Instead, you can opt for the Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI Hybrid model. Choosing even the disc variant of this scooter will cost you more than 5,000 less on ex-showroom pricing.

 
 
