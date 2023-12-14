Yamaha set to ignite Indian roads with R3 and MT-03 tomorrow: Expected prices
Yamaha's R3 and MT-03 motorcycles will enter the Indian market as CBUs, with the R3 expected to be priced at around ₹4 lakh and the MT-03 slightly more affordable at ₹3.8 lakh.
Yamaha has generated significant excitement with the announcement of the R3 and MT-03 motorcycles entering the Indian market. Although the R3 was previously available but discontinued due to updated emission norms, its return, along with the debut of the MT-03, marks a notable development for Yamaha enthusiasts in India, reported HT Auto.