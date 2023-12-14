Yamaha set to ignite Indian roads with R3 and MT-03 tomorrow: Expected prices

Yamaha has generated significant excitement with the announcement of the R3 and MT-03 motorcycles entering the Indian market. Although the R3 was previously available but discontinued due to updated emission norms, its return, along with the debut of the MT-03, marks a notable development for Yamaha enthusiasts in India, reported HT Auto. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The two motorcycles share identical underpinnings, encompassing the engine, chassis, transmission, and suspension. Both feature upside-down forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear for suspension duties. Braking is handled by disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, complemented by the inclusion of dual-channel ABS. With 17-inch alloy wheels, sourcing a new set of tires should pose no challenge.

Propelling these motorcycles is a 321 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, generating a peak power of 41.4 bhp and a maximum torque of 29.6 Nm. The powerplant is paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a slip and assist clutch.

The R3 and MT-03 from the manufacturer lack extravagant features. Instead, both motorcycles are equipped with LED lighting and an LCD instrument cluster providing essential information to the rider. In the competitive landscape, the R3 will contend with the Kawasaki Ninja 300, KTM RC 390, and Aprilia RS 457, while the MT-03 will face off against the 390 Duke and the BMW G 310 R.

Scheduled for launch on December 15th in the Indian market, Yamaha will introduce the R3 and the MT-03. These motorcycles will enter India as Completely Built Units (CBU), leading to a relatively higher price point. Anticipated pricing positions the Yamaha R3 at around ₹4 lakh ex-showroom, with the MT-03 expected to be slightly more affordable at ₹3.8 lakh ex-showroom. Future price adjustments might occur if there is substantial demand, potentially prompting Yamaha to consider importing the motorcycles as Completely Knocked Down (CKD) units instead of CBUs.

