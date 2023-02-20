Yamaha unveils its updated 125cc scooter range for 2023: All details here
- The models are equipped with an OBD2 system that tracks vital engine data in real-time, helping to reduce emissions. The entire 125 cc Hybrid scooter range is now Bluetooth-enabled with the Yamaha Y-Connect App, which is factory-fitted in all models.
Yamaha Motor India has launched its 2023 range of 125 cc scooters, including the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid priced at ₹91,030, Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid at ₹89,530, and Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid at ₹93,530 (all ex-showroom, Delhi). The scooters feature an E20 fuel-compliant engine that delivers the same performance while significantly reducing emissions.
