Yamaha unveils its updated 125cc scooter range for 2023: All details here

Yamaha Motor India has launched its 2023 range of 125 cc scooters, including the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid priced at ₹91,030, Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid at ₹89,530, and Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid at ₹93,530 (all ex-showroom, Delhi). The scooters feature an E20 fuel-compliant engine that delivers the same performance while significantly reducing emissions.

The models are equipped with an OBD2 system that tracks vital engine data in real-time, helping to reduce emissions. The entire 125 cc Hybrid scooter range is now Bluetooth-enabled with the Yamaha Y-Connect App, which is factory-fitted in all models. The app allows riders to monitor performance and control their scooter from their smartphone.

The Yamaha Y-Connect app offers a range of features such as fuel consumption tracking, maintenance recommendations, last parking location, malfunction notification, revs dashboard, and rider ranking. The latest scooter range also features new color schemes, with the disc variant of Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid available in Dark Matt Blue, while the Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid comes in Matte Black and Light Grey Vermillion. The Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid comes in sporty and stylish graphics in its existing colors of Matt Red, Metallic Black, and Cyan Blue.

The 2023 range is powered by an OBD2 and E-20 fuel compliant BS6, air-cooled, fuel-injected (FI), 125 cc blue core engine with a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System, producing 8.2 PS of power at 6,500 RPM and 10.3 Nm of torque at 5,000 RPM.

To recall, Yamaha Motor India has also recently launched its updated line-up of motorbikes for the Indian market. The company updated the R15 V4, MT-15 V2 and the FZ range. The motorcycles were updated with new features and also received new colour schemes. It is noteworthy that Yamaha made the motorcycles OBD 2 compliant so that they are ready for the upcoming BS6 Stage 2 norms that will be applicable from April 1st, this year.

Speaking of Yamaha MT-15, the motorbike is priced at ₹1,68,400 (ex-showroom). It now comes in a new Metallic Black paint scheme. The MT-15 is one of the best-looking motorcycles in the naked segment. It is essentially a naked version of the R15 V4.