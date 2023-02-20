Yamaha unveils its updated 125cc scooter range for 2023: All details here

To recall, Yamaha Motor India has also recently launched its updated line-up of motorbikes for the Indian market. The company updated the R15 V4, MT-15 V2 and the FZ range. The motorcycles were updated with new features and also received new colour schemes. It is noteworthy that Yamaha made the motorcycles OBD 2 compliant so that they are ready for the upcoming BS6 Stage 2 norms that will be applicable from April 1st, this year.