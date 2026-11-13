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Yamaha Xenter E electric scooter unveiled at EICMA: 108 km range, 16-inch wheels, launch details

Yamaha has unveiled the Xenter E electric scooter at EICMA with a 3.5 kWh battery, 108 km claimed range and 16-inch wheels. Europe launch is set for spring 2027.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published13 Nov 2026, 11:07 AM IST
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Yamaha has unveiled the Xenter E electric scooter at EICMA.
Yamaha has unveiled the Xenter E electric scooter at EICMA.
AI Quick Read

Yamaha has unveiled the Xenter E electric scooter at EICMA. Aimed mainly at urban commuters, it has 16-inch alloy wheels, a 3.5 kWh battery and a claimed range of up to 108 km on a single charge. The scooter will go on sale in Europe in spring 2027 and will be built in Vietnam.

The Xenter E is positioned in the performance class of 125 cc petrol scooters. It gets a newly developed eAxle propulsion system, three riding modes and a connected TFT display. Yamaha also showed a petrol-powered Xenter concept at the event but has not revealed its specifications or launch plans. The reveal is Yamaha’s latest push to expand its electric two-wheeler range in international markets.

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Yamaha Xenter E gets a minimalist design with 16-inch wheels

The Xenter E has an understated, functional design rather than the aggressive styling of some other Yamaha two-wheelers. It gets compact hexagonal headlamps, vertically oriented DRLs, a distinctive front apron and a stepped seat. At the rear, there is a broad fender and Xenter E branding sits on the side panels.

The standout feature is the 16-inch alloy wheels, wrapped in 100/80 front and 120/80 rear tyres. Larger wheels can improve stability and ride comfort on rough roads, cobblestones and tram tracks, which are common in European cities.

Yamaha will offer the scooter in Platinum Silver and Midnight Black, along with a range of accessories.

Also Read | VinFast VF MPV 7 gets massive ₹4.1 lakh price cut

Yamaha Xenter E battery, motor and range

The electric scooter is powered by a 3.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a claimed range of 108 km. It features an air-cooled permanent-magnet motor, controller, and reduction gear in a single unit, called the eAxle.

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Power is delivered to the rear wheel via a belt drive, with the motor generating 10 bhp and 33.35 Nm of peak torque. Yamaha has adopted an L-shaped battery layout to keep the floorboard flat and has added underseat storage.

The battery is rated for dust and water resistance (IP67). It is charged fully from 0 to 800W in about 5.5 hours. The YOU Charge subscription programme will also enable you to use public charging stations from early 2027.

Also Read | Bajaj Chetak EV vs rivals: How its 153km range compares with TVS, Ather and Ola

Yamaha Xenter E features and hardware

The Xcenter E features a new underbone frame and a 790 mm seat height. Telescopic front forks with 100 mm of travel and 97 mm of travel in dual rear shock absorbers provide suspension duties.

Braking hardware includes 245mm disc brakes at both ends, supported by ABS. There are three modes: S (Sport), T (commuting) and E (maximum range). The scooter also has regenerative braking that varies by riding mode.

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Other new options include a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, battery and service information, and parking location assistance. There's also a USB Type-C charging port and a smart-key ignition.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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