Yamaha Xenter E electric scooter unveiled at EICMA: 108 km range, 16-inch wheels, launch details

Yamaha has unveiled the Xenter E electric scooter at EICMA. Aimed mainly at urban commuters, it has 16-inch alloy wheels, a 3.5 kWh battery and a claimed range of up to 108 km on a single charge. The scooter will go on sale in Europe in spring 2027 and will be built in Vietnam.

The Xenter E is positioned in the performance class of 125 cc petrol scooters. It gets a newly developed eAxle propulsion system, three riding modes and a connected TFT display. Yamaha also showed a petrol-powered Xenter concept at the event but has not revealed its specifications or launch plans. The reveal is Yamaha’s latest push to expand its electric two-wheeler range in international markets.

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Yamaha Xenter E gets a minimalist design with 16-inch wheels The Xenter E has an understated, functional design rather than the aggressive styling of some other Yamaha two-wheelers. It gets compact hexagonal headlamps, vertically oriented DRLs, a distinctive front apron and a stepped seat. At the rear, there is a broad fender and Xenter E branding sits on the side panels.

The standout feature is the 16-inch alloy wheels, wrapped in 100/80 front and 120/80 rear tyres. Larger wheels can improve stability and ride comfort on rough roads, cobblestones and tram tracks, which are common in European cities.

Yamaha will offer the scooter in Platinum Silver and Midnight Black, along with a range of accessories.

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Yamaha Xenter E battery, motor and range The electric scooter is powered by a 3.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a claimed range of 108 km. It features an air-cooled permanent-magnet motor, controller, and reduction gear in a single unit, called the eAxle.

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Power is delivered to the rear wheel via a belt drive, with the motor generating 10 bhp and 33.35 Nm of peak torque. Yamaha has adopted an L-shaped battery layout to keep the floorboard flat and has added underseat storage.

The battery is rated for dust and water resistance (IP67). It is charged fully from 0 to 800W in about 5.5 hours. The YOU Charge subscription programme will also enable you to use public charging stations from early 2027.

Yamaha Xenter E features and hardware The Xcenter E features a new underbone frame and a 790 mm seat height. Telescopic front forks with 100 mm of travel and 97 mm of travel in dual rear shock absorbers provide suspension duties.

Braking hardware includes 245mm disc brakes at both ends, supported by ABS. There are three modes: S (Sport), T (commuting) and E (maximum range). The scooter also has regenerative braking that varies by riding mode.

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Other new options include a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, battery and service information, and parking location assistance. There's also a USB Type-C charging port and a smart-key ignition.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.