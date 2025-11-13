Yamaha XSR 155 launched in India. Top 5 key facts you must know

The Yamaha XSR 155 was launched in India just a few days back as the Japanese two-wheeler brand's first neo-retro roadster in the country. The motorcycle combines old-school styling with modern features and power-packed performance. The Yamaha XSR 155 shares its platform and powertrain with the popular models like the Yamaha R15 and Yamaha MT-15. The ergonomics of the roadster is different and offers a more relaxed, upright riding posture compared to the other sporty 155 cc siblings.
The Yamaha XSR 155 is powered by a 155 cc liquid-cooled engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission with an assist and slipper clutch. The Deltabox frame of the motorcycle promises a more balanced ride, while the safety features such as dual-channel ABS and traction control enhance the rider's safety.
₹ 1.5 Lakhs
₹ 1.55 - 1.74 Lakhs
₹ 1.21 - 1.38 Lakhs
₹ 1.16 - 1.39 Lakhs
₹ 1.53 Lakhs
₹ 1.49 - 1.63 Lakhs
If you are planning to buy the Yamaha XSR 155, here are top five key details of the neo retro roadster motorcycle.
The Yamaha XSR 155 is priced at ₹149,990 (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is available in four different colour choices - Metallic Grey, Vivid Red, Metallic Blue and Greyish Green Metallic. The motorcycle is available with two different customization kit choices, which are - cafe racer and scrambler.
The Yamaha XSR 155 comes following a design philosophy that blends the retro styling with a modern touch. It features a round LED headlamp, a classic fuel tank, and a sleek and simple tail section, making it look like a frill free sport heritage bike.
The Yamaha XSR 155 uses a Deltabox frame and an aluminum swingarm for a rigid and lightweight chassis, which ensures better handling of the bike, giving the rider enhanced control over the machine. The suspension includes upside-down (USD) front forks and a monocross rear suspension.
The Yamaha XSR 155 is powered by a 155 cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, four-valve engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox that comes with an assist and slipper clutch, promising smoother downshifts and preventing rear-wheel lockup. The engine is capable of churning out 18.1 bhp peak power and 14.2 Nm of maximum torque.
The Yamaha XSR 155 is equipped with a host of modern safety technology. The safety features of the bike include dual-channel ABS and traction control, which help in reducing wheelspin on slippery surfaces.