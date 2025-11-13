Yamaha XSR 155 launched in India. Top 5 key facts you must know

The Yamaha XSR 155 was launched in India just a few days back as the Japanese two-wheeler brand's first neo-retro roadster in the country. The motorcycle combines old-school styling with modern features and power-packed performance. The Yamaha XSR 155 shares its platform and powertrain with the popular models like the Yamaha R15 and Yamaha MT-15. The ergonomics of the roadster is different and offers a more relaxed, upright riding posture compared to the other sporty 155 cc siblings.

The Yamaha XSR 155 is powered by a 155 cc liquid-cooled engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission with an assist and slipper clutch. The Deltabox frame of the motorcycle promises a more balanced ride, while the safety features such as dual-channel ABS and traction control enhance the rider's safety.

If you are planning to buy the Yamaha XSR 155, here are top five key details of the neo retro roadster motorcycle.

Yamaha XSR 155: Price and variants The Yamaha XSR 155 is priced at ₹149,990 (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is available in four different colour choices - Metallic Grey, Vivid Red, Metallic Blue and Greyish Green Metallic. The motorcycle is available with two different customization kit choices, which are - cafe racer and scrambler.

Yamaha XSR 155: Design The Yamaha XSR 155 comes following a design philosophy that blends the retro styling with a modern touch. It features a round LED headlamp, a classic fuel tank, and a sleek and simple tail section, making it look like a frill free sport heritage bike.

Yamaha XSR 155: Frame and handling The Yamaha XSR 155 uses a Deltabox frame and an aluminum swingarm for a rigid and lightweight chassis, which ensures better handling of the bike, giving the rider enhanced control over the machine. The suspension includes upside-down (USD) front forks and a monocross rear suspension.

Yamaha XSR 155: Engine and transmission The Yamaha XSR 155 is powered by a 155 cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, four-valve engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox that comes with an assist and slipper clutch, promising smoother downshifts and preventing rear-wheel lockup. The engine is capable of churning out 18.1 bhp peak power and 14.2 Nm of maximum torque.

