Yamaha XSR 155: Top 5 facts making it a desired motorcycle

Yamaha has launched its first neo-retro roadster XSR 155 in India, at a price of ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Yamaha XSR 155 comes sharing its chassis and powertrain with siblings like Yamaha R15 and Yamaha MT-15. The motorcycle comes available in four different colour choices - Metallic Grey, Vivid Red, Metallic Blue and Greyish Green Metallic. The XSR 155 is available with two different customisation kit choices, which are - Cafe Racer and Scrambler.

Here are the five key facts that make the Yamaha XSR 155 a desired motorcycle.

Yamaha XSR 155: Affordable unique bike The Yamaha XSR 155 is priced at ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). At such a price tag, the Yamaha XSR 155 comes offering a sporty looking, unique and affordable product proposition to the consumers, in a market that is often dominated by the conventional commuter models or heavy cruisers. The XSR 155 comes offering the riders something that values style and personality.

Yamaha XSR 155: Premium and sporty design The Yamaha XSR 155 comes with a neo-retro design philosophy, which is inspired by the vintage motorcycles, taking cues from Yamaha's heritage but incorporating modern touches. Key design elements include LED headlamp, a tear-drop shaped fuel tank, minimalist bodywork and a single-piece flat seat. The attention to detail, good build quality and quality paint finishes have given a premium vibe to the bike.

Yamaha XSR 155: Customisation potential The Yamaha XSR 155 is available with two different official customisation kit choices - Cafe Racer and Scrambler. In a nutshell, the Yamaha XSR 155 is an excellent base for modifications. This allows the consumers to personalise the motorcycle to their taste with the accessory kits.

Yamaha XSR 155: Comfortable ergonomics meets advanced features The upright and relaxed riding position, along with a comfortable single-piece seat, makes the Yamaha XSR 155 suitable for both daily city rides and longer journeys. It also comes loaded with features aided by modern technology, such as an all-LED lighting setup, a retro-themed fill LCD digital instrument cluster, dual-channel ABS and traction control among others.