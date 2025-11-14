Yamaha XSR 155: Top 5 facts making it a desired motorcycle

Yamaha has launched its first neo-retro roadster XSR 155 in India, at a price of ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Yamaha XSR 155 comes sharing its chassis and powertrain with siblings like Yamaha R15 and Yamaha MT-15. The motorcycle comes available in four different colour choices - Metallic Grey, Vivid Red, Metallic Blue and Greyish Green Metallic. The XSR 155 is available with two different customisation kit choices, which are - Cafe Racer and Scrambler.

Advertisement

Here are the five key facts that make the Yamaha XSR 155 a desired motorcycle.

Yamaha XSR 155: Affordable unique bike The Yamaha XSR 155 is priced at ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). At such a price tag, the Yamaha XSR 155 comes offering a sporty looking, unique and affordable product proposition to the consumers, in a market that is often dominated by the conventional commuter models or heavy cruisers. The XSR 155 comes offering the riders something that values style and personality.

Yamaha XSR 155: Premium and sporty design The Yamaha XSR 155 comes with a neo-retro design philosophy, which is inspired by the vintage motorcycles, taking cues from Yamaha's heritage but incorporating modern touches. Key design elements include LED headlamp, a tear-drop shaped fuel tank, minimalist bodywork and a single-piece flat seat. The attention to detail, good build quality and quality paint finishes have given a premium vibe to the bike.

Advertisement

Yamaha XSR 155: Customisation potential The Yamaha XSR 155 is available with two different official customisation kit choices - Cafe Racer and Scrambler. In a nutshell, the Yamaha XSR 155 is an excellent base for modifications. This allows the consumers to personalise the motorcycle to their taste with the accessory kits.

Yamaha XSR 155: Comfortable ergonomics meets advanced features The upright and relaxed riding position, along with a comfortable single-piece seat, makes the Yamaha XSR 155 suitable for both daily city rides and longer journeys. It also comes loaded with features aided by modern technology, such as an all-LED lighting setup, a retro-themed fill LCD digital instrument cluster, dual-channel ABS and traction control among others.

Yamaha XSR 155: Performance and handling The Yamaha XSR 155 uses an advanced Deltabox chassis and low kerb weight of around 137 kg makes the bike easy to handle both on city roads as well as twisty roads. This makes it great choice for daily commuting and also an easy machine for beginner riders. Adding more appeal to it is the same reliable and fuel-efficient 155 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) that works in the acclaimed Yamaha R15 and MT-15 models.