Will Honda CB150R come to India challenging Yamaha XSR 155? Who would win?

The Yamaha XSR 155 is the latest entrant in the Indian two-wheeler market's neo-retro motorcycle segment, a category that has been finding an increasing level of penetration. The old-school design, blended with modern technology and powerful powertrains have been fueling the growth of this segment. The young generation consumers in the country have been increasingly preferring these motorcycles, which has prompted various two-wheeler manufacturers to launch their respective motorcycles in the segment.

The Yamaha XSR 155 is the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer's first neo-retro sport motorcycle in India. With an affordable pricing of ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom), punchy engine, and the appealing design philosophy, the motorcycle has already grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Interestingly, in its segment there is no neo-retro sport motorcycle with an 150 cc engine in India.

Honda, the second biggest two-wheeler manufacturer in India rumored to have patented the Honda CB150R in India. However, the Japanese two-wheeler brand has not revealed anything officially about the CB150R's launch in India. The motorcycle is already on sale in some of the key South-East Asian market, which are similar to Indian market. If Honda brings the CB150R in India, it would directly challenge the Yamaha XSR 155.

Yamaha XSR 155 Honda CB150R Engine 155 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 149 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder Transmission 6-speed 6-speed Power 18.1 bhp 15.8 bhp Torque 14.2 Nm 13.6 Nm Brakes Disc brakes (Front and rear) Disc brakes (Front and rear) Front and rear suspension USD fork and monoshock USD fork and monoshock Fuel tank 10 litre 8.5 litre Wheel size 17-inch alloy 17-inch alloy

Here is a comparison of powertrain and hardware between the Yamaha XSR 155 and Honda CB150R, to see how they stand against each other.

Yamaha XSR 155 vs Honda CB150R: Powertrain The Yamaha XSR 155 takes power from the same tried and tested 155 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that works in the Yamaha R15 V4 and Yamaha MT-15 V2.0. Mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch, the engine churns out 18.1 bhp peak power and 14.2 Nm of maximum torque.

On the other hand, the Honda CB150R draws power from a 149 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and kicks out 15.8 bhp peak power and 13.6 Nm of maximum torque.

Yamaha XSR 155 vs Honda CB150R: Dimension The Yamaha XSR 155 runs on 17-inch alloy wheels. It is equipped with a 10-litre capacity fuel tank and has a curb weight of 137 kg. The bike has seat height of 810 mm and 170 mm of ground clearance.

The Honda CB150R too rides on 17-inch wheels. It has a slightly smaller 8.5-litre capacity fuel tank. The bike is also lightweight at 124 kg. It has a seat height of 802 mm, while the ground clearance is 139 mm.