Yamaha XSR 155 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin: Price comparison

With the rapidly evolving consumer preference for bigger and more powerful motorcycles, the bikes in the range of 125-160 cc motorcycles have been increasingly becoming the neo-entry level models. Yamaha has been present in this space for long time and now, the company has attempted to enhance its market share with the launch of the Yamaha XSR 155, which is a neo-retro roadster, launched at ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). In the neo-retro roadster segment, we have taken two popular models from different engine displacement categories, which come priced competitively against the Yamaha XSR 155 - Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin.
Here is a comparison of the Yamaha XSR 155, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin, which are closely pitted in terms of pricing.
₹ 1.38 - 1.67 Lakhs
₹ 1.5 Lakhs
₹ 1.96 - 2.16 Lakhs
₹ 1.81 - 2.16 Lakhs
|Model
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Yamaha XSR 155
|₹149,990
|Royal Enfield Hunter 350
|₹137,640 - ₹162,292
|TVS Ronin
|₹124,790 - ₹159,390
The Yamaha XSR 155 is priced at ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, which is the most affordable motorcycle from the iconic brand is priced between ₹1.38 lakh and ₹1.62 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on colour options. The TVS Ronin, which is another highly popular motorcycle in the Indian two-wheeler market, especially among the young generation consumers, is priced between ₹1.25 lakh and ₹1.59 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on different colour choices.
Clearly, all the three motorcycles are priced closely against each other, despite having different sized engines.
|Yamaha XSR 155
|Royal Enfield Hunter 350
|TVS Ronin
|Metallic Grey
Vivid Red
Greyish Green Metallic
Metallic Blue
|Factory Black
Rebel Blue
Dapper Grey
London Red
Tokyo Black
Rio White
Graphite Grey
|Lighting Black
Magma Red
Glacier Silver
Charcoal Ember
Midnight Blue
Nimbus Grey
All these three motorcycles are available in a wide range of colour choices. The Yamaha XSR 155 is available in four colour options, while the TVS Ronin gets six different hue options. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has the widest range of colours on offer.
