Yamaha XSR 155 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin: Price comparison

With the rapidly evolving consumer preference for bigger and more powerful motorcycles, the bikes in the range of 125-160 cc motorcycles have been increasingly becoming the neo-entry level models. Yamaha has been present in this space for long time and now, the company has attempted to enhance its market share with the launch of the Yamaha XSR 155, which is a neo-retro roadster, launched at ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). In the neo-retro roadster segment, we have taken two popular models from different engine displacement categories, which come priced competitively against the Yamaha XSR 155 - Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin.

Here is a comparison of the Yamaha XSR 155, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin, which are closely pitted in terms of pricing.

Yamaha XSR 155 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin: Price

Model Price (ex-showroom) Yamaha XSR 155 ₹ 149,990 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 ₹ 137,640 - ₹ 162,292 TVS Ronin ₹ 124,790 - ₹ 159,390

The Yamaha XSR 155 is priced at ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, which is the most affordable motorcycle from the iconic brand is priced between ₹1.38 lakh and ₹1.62 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on colour options. The TVS Ronin, which is another highly popular motorcycle in the Indian two-wheeler market, especially among the young generation consumers, is priced between ₹1.25 lakh and ₹1.59 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on different colour choices.

Clearly, all the three motorcycles are priced closely against each other, despite having different sized engines.

Yamaha XSR 155 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin: Colours

Yamaha XSR 155 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 TVS Ronin Metallic Grey

Vivid Red

Greyish Green Metallic

Metallic Blue Factory Black

Rebel Blue

Dapper Grey

London Red

Tokyo Black

Rio White

Graphite Grey Lighting Black

Magma Red

Glacier Silver

Charcoal Ember

Midnight Blue

Nimbus Grey