Yamaha XSR 155 with new Metallic Black colour in mind? Here's my EMI calculation

Yamaha has increased the pricing of the XSR 155 by up to ₹9,000. The bike has already grabbed quite some attention in the Indian market, and now the introductory pricing has ended, a little over three months after the motorcycle was launched in the country. While the Yamaha XSR 155 continues to be available in a single variant, the Japanese two-wheeler giant has expanded the colour options.

The Yamaha XSR 155 is now available in a new Metallic Black shade, taking the total number of available colour options to five. The other shades on offer for the motorcycle are: Metallic Blue, Vivid Red, Metallic Grey, and Metallic Greyish Green. The Metallic Blue shade is the most affordable one at ₹1,50 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Metallic Black is the most expensive one at ₹1.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

Yamaha XSR 155: Colour-wise price list Colours Revised price (ex-showroom) Metallic Blue ₹ 1.50 lakh Vivid Red ₹ 1.53 lakh Metallic Grey ₹ 1.57 lakh Metallic Greyish Green ₹ 1.59 lakh Metallic Black ₹ 1.59 lakh

If you are planning to buy the Yamaha XSR 155 with the new Metallic Black shade, here is the monthly EMI calculation for you.

Yamaha XSR 155: How much EMI do you need to pay?

Yamaha XSR 155: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 158,990 ₹ 158,990 7.5% 12 months ₹ 13,794 ₹ 6,533 24 months ₹ 7,154 ₹ 12,718 8.5% 12 months ₹ 13,867 ₹ 7,415 24 months ₹ 7,227 ₹ 14,458

To calculate the monthly EMI for the most expensive version of the Yamaha XSR 155, we have considered the rates of interest as 7.5% and 8.5%, while the loan amount considered is 100% of the ex-showroom price. The repayment tenures considered are 12 months and 24 months.