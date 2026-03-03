Yamaha XSR 155 with new Metallic Black colour in mind? Here's my EMI calculation

Yamaha has increased the pricing of the XSR 155 by up to ₹9,000. The bike has already grabbed quite some attention in the Indian market, and now the introductory pricing has ended, a little over three months after the motorcycle was launched in the country. While the Yamaha XSR 155 continues to be available in a single variant, the Japanese two-wheeler giant has expanded the colour options.
The Yamaha XSR 155 is now available in a new Metallic Black shade, taking the total number of available colour options to five. The other shades on offer for the motorcycle are: Metallic Blue, Vivid Red, Metallic Grey, and Metallic Greyish Green. The Metallic Blue shade is the most affordable one at ₹1,50 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Metallic Black is the most expensive one at ₹1.59 lakh (ex-showroom).
If you are planning to buy the Yamaha XSR 155 with the new Metallic Black shade, here is the monthly EMI calculation for you.
To calculate the monthly EMI for the most expensive version of the Yamaha XSR 155, we have considered the rates of interest as 7.5% and 8.5%, while the loan amount considered is 100% of the ex-showroom price. The repayment tenures considered are 12 months and 24 months.
If you opt for 7.5% rate of interest and 12 months repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be ₹13,794, while for 24 months tenure, the amount will be reduced to ₹7,154. If the rate of interest is increased to 8.5%, for 12 months repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be ₹13,867, while for 24 months, the amount will be ₹7,227.