Yamaha XSR 155 with new Metallic Black colour in mind? Here's my EMI calculation

Yamaha has increased the pricing of the XSR 155 by up to ₹9,000. The bike has already grabbed quite some attention in the Indian market, and now the introductory pricing has ended, a little over three months after the motorcycle was launched in the country. While the Yamaha XSR 155 continues to be available in a single variant, the Japanese two-wheeler giant has expanded the colour options.
The Yamaha XSR 155 is now available in a new Metallic Black shade, taking the total number of available colour options to five. The other shades on offer for the motorcycle are: Metallic Blue, Vivid Red, Metallic Grey, and Metallic Greyish Green. The Metallic Blue shade is the most affordable one at ₹1,50 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Metallic Black is the most expensive one at ₹1.59 lakh (ex-showroom).
|Yamaha XSR 155: Colour-wise price list
|Colours
|Revised price (ex-showroom)
|Metallic Blue
|₹1.50 lakh
|Vivid Red
|₹1.53 lakh
|Metallic Grey
|₹1.57 lakh
|Metallic Greyish Green
|₹1.59 lakh
|Metallic Black
|₹1.59 lakh
If you are planning to buy the Yamaha XSR 155 with the new Metallic Black shade, here is the monthly EMI calculation for you.
|Yamaha XSR 155: Monthly EMI calculation
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Loan (100% of ex-showroom price)
|Interest rate
|Repayment tenure
|Monthly EMI
|Total interest
|₹158,990
|₹158,990
|7.5%
|12 months
|₹13,794
|₹6,533
|24 months
|₹7,154
|₹12,718
|8.5%
|12 months
|₹13,867
|₹7,415
|24 months
|₹7,227
|₹14,458
To calculate the monthly EMI for the most expensive version of the Yamaha XSR 155, we have considered the rates of interest as 7.5% and 8.5%, while the loan amount considered is 100% of the ex-showroom price. The repayment tenures considered are 12 months and 24 months.
If you opt for 7.5% rate of interest and 12 months repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be ₹13,794, while for 24 months tenure, the amount will be reduced to ₹7,154. If the rate of interest is increased to 8.5%, for 12 months repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be ₹13,867, while for 24 months, the amount will be ₹7,227.