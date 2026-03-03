Subscribe

Yamaha XSR 155 with new Metallic Black colour in mind? Here's my EMI calculation

Yamaha XSR 155's pricing has been revised upward by 9,000, while it has received a new Metallic Black colour.

Mainak Das
Updated3 Mar 2026, 11:37 AM IST
The Yamaha XSR 155 is a modern retro offering from the Japanese manufacturer, which has received a price hike.
AI Quick Read

Yamaha has increased the pricing of the XSR 155 by up to 9,000. The bike has already grabbed quite some attention in the Indian market, and now the introductory pricing has ended, a little over three months after the motorcycle was launched in the country. While the Yamaha XSR 155 continues to be available in a single variant, the Japanese two-wheeler giant has expanded the colour options.

The Yamaha XSR 155 is now available in a new Metallic Black shade, taking the total number of available colour options to five. The other shades on offer for the motorcycle are: Metallic Blue, Vivid Red, Metallic Grey, and Metallic Greyish Green. The Metallic Blue shade is the most affordable one at 1,50 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Metallic Black is the most expensive one at 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

Yamaha XSR 155: Colour-wise price list
ColoursRevised price (ex-showroom)
Metallic Blue 1.50 lakh
Vivid Red 1.53 lakh
Metallic Grey 1.57 lakh
Metallic Greyish Green 1.59 lakh
Metallic Black 1.59 lakh

If you are planning to buy the Yamaha XSR 155 with the new Metallic Black shade, here is the monthly EMI calculation for you.

Yamaha XSR 155: How much EMI do you need to pay?

Yamaha XSR 155: Monthly EMI calculation
Price (ex-showroom)Loan (100% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
158,990 158,9907.5%12 months 13,794 6,533
24 months 7,154 12,718
8.5%12 months 13,867 7,415
24 months 7,227 14,458

To calculate the monthly EMI for the most expensive version of the Yamaha XSR 155, we have considered the rates of interest as 7.5% and 8.5%, while the loan amount considered is 100% of the ex-showroom price. The repayment tenures considered are 12 months and 24 months.

If you opt for 7.5% rate of interest and 12 months repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be 13,794, while for 24 months tenure, the amount will be reduced to 7,154. If the rate of interest is increased to 8.5%, for 12 months repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be 13,867, while for 24 months, the amount will be 7,227.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

