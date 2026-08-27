Yamaha YZF-R2 launched at ₹2.30 lakh in India: price, specs, features and more

Yamaha has launched the new YZF-R2 in India at a starting price of ₹230,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). India is the first country in the world to get Yamaha's new R-series motorcycles, which also mark the brand's entry into the 200cc segment. They are scheduled to start shipping mid-September 2026 to Yamaha Blue Square dealerships.

The Yamaha YZF-R2 comes in three models and five colours. The top-of-the-range R2 M costs up to ₹253,000. The motorcycle features a sporty design inspired by Yamaha's bigger R-series bikes, a 204cc engine, a TFT display, traction control and several riding modes.

Yamaha YZF-R2: Price and variants YZF-R2 comes in metallic black and dark bluish grey with a base price of ₹230,500. The R2 with a quick shifter is available in Matte White Pearl and Racing Blue finishes and priced at ₹239,500. The top-spec R2 M is priced at ₹253,000 and is offered in Metallic Grey.

Yamaha has confirmed that the second and third variants get a bi-directional quick shifter as standard. The R2 M also receives a few extra tweaks and enhancements on the hardware and cosmetic side.

204 cc engine and lightweight chassis The YZF-R2 is equipped with a new 204 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with DOHC, four valves and fuel injection. The engine produces 26.5 bhp and 19.1 Nm of peak torque. The finger-follower rocker-arm setup is similar to Yamaha's larger R1 motorcycle and is made with a DLC-coated version.

The bike uses a 6‑speed gearbox with power delivered to the rear wheel via chain drive. It comes with an assist and slipper clutch, a common feature in modern sport motorcycles. Weighing 149 kg, Yamaha says it is the lightest in its class.

The bike's frame is a 37 mm high-tensile steel diamond frame with upside-down front forks and a monoshock at the back. It is equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-channel ABS and disc brakes.

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Sporty design and modern features The Yamaha YZF-R2 features a stylish fairing and a compact LED headlight. The front end features elements inspired by the R9, and the rear LED taillight is based on one from the R1. The motorcycle is also equipped with a MotoGP-inspired swingarm.

It comes with a 5-inch full-colour TFT screen that connects to a smartphone and displays navigation and other information. Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) offers three riding modes: Street, Sport and Rain.

All models come with standard traction control. The R2 M additionally gets a Smart Key System, adjustable suspension, adjustable brake and clutch levers, a faux-suede seat and other visual upgrades.

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