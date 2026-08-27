Yamaha YZF-R2 launched at ₹2.30 lakh in India: price, specs, features and more

Yamaha has launched the new YZF-R2 in India at a starting price of ₹230,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). India is the first country in the world to get Yamaha's new R-series motorcycles, which also mark the brand's entry into the 200cc segment. They are scheduled to start shipping mid-September 2026 to Yamaha Blue Square dealerships.

The Yamaha YZF-R2 comes in three models and five colours. The top-of-the-range R2 M costs up to ₹253,000. The motorcycle features a sporty design inspired by Yamaha's bigger R-series bikes, a 204cc engine, a TFT display, traction control and several riding modes.

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Yamaha YZF-R2: Price and variants YZF-R2 comes in metallic black and dark bluish grey with a base price of ₹230,500. The R2 with a quick shifter is available in Matte White Pearl and Racing Blue finishes and priced at ₹239,500. The top-spec R2 M is priced at ₹253,000 and is offered in Metallic Grey.

Yamaha has confirmed that the second and third variants get a bi-directional quick shifter as standard. The R2 M also receives a few extra tweaks and enhancements on the hardware and cosmetic side.

204 cc engine and lightweight chassis The YZF-R2 is equipped with a new 204 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with DOHC, four valves and fuel injection. The engine produces 26.5 bhp and 19.1 Nm of peak torque. The finger-follower rocker-arm setup is similar to Yamaha's larger R1 motorcycle and is made with a DLC-coated version.

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The bike uses a 6‑speed gearbox with power delivered to the rear wheel via chain drive. It comes with an assist and slipper clutch, a common feature in modern sport motorcycles. Weighing 149 kg, Yamaha says it is the lightest in its class.

The bike's frame is a 37 mm high-tensile steel diamond frame with upside-down front forks and a monoshock at the back. It is equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-channel ABS and disc brakes.

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Sporty design and modern features The Yamaha YZF-R2 features a stylish fairing and a compact LED headlight. The front end features elements inspired by the R9, and the rear LED taillight is based on one from the R1. The motorcycle is also equipped with a MotoGP-inspired swingarm.

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It comes with a 5-inch full-colour TFT screen that connects to a smartphone and displays navigation and other information. Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) offers three riding modes: Street, Sport and Rain.

All models come with standard traction control. The R2 M additionally gets a Smart Key System, adjustable suspension, adjustable brake and clutch levers, a faux-suede seat and other visual upgrades.

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Yamaha YZF-R2 rivals The Yamaha YZF-R2 will step up competition with motorcycles like the KTM RC 200 and the Hero Karizma XMR 210 in India. Yamaha is making a performance-oriented motorcycle in the R2 that is also practical for everyday use, with a lightweight build, high-quality electronics and R-series styling.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.