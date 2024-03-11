In the realm of electric motocross, Yamaha is reportedly making significant strides, fueled by its latest patent for an electric motocross bike. Drawing from the success and insights gained from its TY-E trials electric bike, the renowned manufacturer is delving into a new frontier with a patent application focusing on transmission design to elevate traction and torque, tailored to the rigorous demands of competitive motocross riding.

Illustrations accompanying the patent offer a sneak peek into Yamaha's potential design for its electric motocross bike. The blueprint hints at a carbon fiber monocoque chassis housing the battery, akin to the TY-E model, reported HT Auto.

As per the report, Yamaha emphasized that the TY-E trials bike has been instrumental in providing valuable insights, particularly in addressing the challenge of delivering instant torque for optimal performance.

While electric motors excel in delivering maximum torque at zero revs, Yamaha discovered that a conventional direct drive between the motor and rear wheel fell short in trials riding scenarios. To tackle this hurdle, Yamaha introduced a flywheel and conventional clutch into the system. This innovative setup enabled riders to maintain the motor and flywheel spinning with the clutch disengaged, enhancing low-speed balance and empowering riders to unleash instant bursts of power by engaging the clutch.

For its upcoming electric motocross machine, Yamaha has engineered a fresh solution: a torsion damper integrated into the transmission system. This revolutionary component comprises two coaxially mounted rotors interconnected by springs. These springs function as energy stores, compressing and releasing energy in response to throttle inputs, delivering a brief surge of additional force at the rear wheel when required. The system boasts a lighter and more compact design compared to the flywheel setup utilized on the TY-E while offering comparable benefits.

While the TY-E's clutch and flywheel energy storage system are fine-tuned for trials, the torsion damper proposed for the motocross bike shows tremendous promise in enhancing performance in motocross competitions. Although the precise timeline for the unveiling of this motorcycle remains uncertain, Yamaha enthusiasts anticipate the potential debut of an electric motocross prototype project within the coming months.

