Year Ender 2023: 7 Best bike launches in India - KTM 390 Duke, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and more
As 2023 draws to a close, it is evident that this year has been a thrilling one for motorcycle enthusiasts in India. With a slew of highly anticipated launches, the Indian two-wheeler market has seen some exceptional additions. Here are the top seven motorcycles that have truly stood out from the crowd in 2023: