As 2023 draws to a close, it is evident that this year has been a thrilling one for motorcycle enthusiasts in India. With a slew of highly anticipated launches, the Indian two-wheeler market has seen some exceptional additions. Here are the top seven motorcycles that have truly stood out from the crowd in 2023:

1. KTM 390 Duke (Third Generation)

Launched at ₹3.11 lakh, the KTM 390 Duke has been a game-changer with each generation, and the latest iteration is no exception. With upgraded features, a new chassis, and a host of electronics, the 390 Duke continues to establish itself as the benchmark in its segment. Faster, more capable, and now even more accommodating for newer riders, the 390 Duke continues to be a revelation.

2. 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350

The eagerly awaited new generation of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 made its official debut in the Indian market. With three distinct color variants and finely tuned engine performance, the Bullet 350 continues the legacy of this iconic brand. Launched at a starting price of ₹1.74 lakhs, it offers a blend of classic design and modern engineering, it has garnered attention with its affordability and impressive specifications.

3. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

The second generation of the Royal Enfield Himalayan brings forth a global product that maintains the simplicity and no-frills nature of its predecessor. With excellent on-road performance and effortless off-road capabilities, the Himalayan 450 introduces liquid cooling, a digital instrument console, and a twin-spar frame, ushering in a new era for Royal Enfield motorcycles. The entry-level Base variant is priced at ₹2.69 lakh, while the mid-range Pass variant comes with a price tag of ₹2.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-of-the-line Summit variant, equipped with all features, is priced at ₹2.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X

Triumph Motorcycles entered the mass market segment with a partnership with Bajaj Auto, bringing the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. These made-in-India machines stand out for their fit and finish, peppy 399 cc engine, and ease of riding. Offering distinct characters, both bikes are enjoyable in their own ways, making them highly competitive in their price range. The Triumph Speed 400 comes at a starting price of ₹2.33 lakh, while the Scrambler 400 X’s price begins at ₹2,62,996.

5. Hero Karizma XMR 210

The revival of the iconic Karizma nameplate by Hero MotoCorp resulted in the introduction of the Karizma XMR 210. This track-focused motorcycle impresses with its top-end performance, sharp looks, and the introduction of liquid cooling, a first for Hero. Despite some deviation from the original icon, the Karizma XMR 210 delivers performance at a competitive price point. Hero Karizma XMR’s starting price begins at Rs. 1,72,900 in India.

6. Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson made its entry into the mass market segment with the X440, a collaboration with India’s Hero MotoCorp. Boasting a strong American heritage and everyday usability, the X440 stands out with its fun motor and classic Harley styling. Connectivity options from the base variant further enhance its appeal, especially considering its sub- ₹3 lakh price point.

7. Honda CB350

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India introduced the CB350 to compete with the Royal Enfield Classic 350. Available in two variants, DLX and DLX Pro, the CB350 impressed with its powerful 348.36 cc engine, fuel injection, and BS6 Stage 2 compliance. With a classic design and modern features, the CB350 adds a new dimension to the highly competitive 350 cc motorcycle segment. The price of this bike begins at ₹1.86 lakh.

Note: The prices of all these bikes are on-road prices.

