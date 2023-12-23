Year Ender 2023: Indian cars that passed Global NCAP crash test successfully

Global NCAP's #safercarsforindia initiative has played a pivotal role in propelling the automobile industry in India toward a constant state of evolution. With evolving consumer demands, manufacturers are diligently working to meet the changing needs of the market. A significant recent trend in the industry is the heightened focus on vehicle safety, with consumers becoming increasingly conscious of the safety ratings of automobiles.

Under the aegis of the #safercarsforindia campaign, Global NCAP conducts annual crash tests on several cars available in the Indian market. As reported by HT Auto, in the latest round of tests conducted in 2023, a notable achievement has been witnessed as five cars demonstrated exceptional safety performance. These vehicles not only met but surpassed the stringent safety standards set by Global NCAP, further emphasizing the industry's commitment to producing safer vehicles for the Indian market.

Details on five cars that successfully passed the GNCAP’s crash test:

Tata Safari and Harrier

Tata Motors initiated the push for safer cars in India with the introduction of the Nexon, marking a significant milestone in the automotive industry. However, there was a notable delay in subjecting the Harrier and Safari models to crash tests. It was only with the facelifts that Tata Motors finally took these SUVs to Global NCAP for evaluation, and they achieved the highest rating in the crash tests.

Additionally, the Harrier and Safari made history by being the first vehicles tested by Bharat NCAP. Given that both SUVs are built on Land Rover's Omegarc platform, their shared safety rating and features are in line with this common foundation.

Hyundai Verna

The revelation was unexpected for many when the Hyundai Verna achieved a remarkable 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. This marks a significant achievement as it is the first domestically manufactured Hyundai car to attain such a high safety rating. Launched in the Indian market this year, the new generation of the Verna has demonstrated decent sales performance. Notably, the crash test conducted by Global NCAP for the Hyundai Verna was among the final tests carried out voluntarily for India.

Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia Volkswagen

The Global NCAP crash test awarded 5-star ratings to both the Virtus and Skoda Slavia sedans. These vehicles are part of the manufacturer's India 2.0 strategy and share the MQB-A0-IN platform. Notably, this platform is also employed in the Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq, both of which also achieved a commendable 5-star rating in their respective crash tests.

