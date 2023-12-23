Year Ender 2023: Indian cars that passed Global NCAP crash test successfully
Five cars, including Tata Safari and Harrier, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia, achieved exceptional safety ratings in Global NCAP crash tests.
Global NCAP's #safercarsforindia initiative has played a pivotal role in propelling the automobile industry in India toward a constant state of evolution. With evolving consumer demands, manufacturers are diligently working to meet the changing needs of the market. A significant recent trend in the industry is the heightened focus on vehicle safety, with consumers becoming increasingly conscious of the safety ratings of automobiles.