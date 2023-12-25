In 2023, numerous automakers, spanning both the mainstream and luxury sectors, have introduced impressive electric vehicles across various price ranges. Notably, mirroring the conventional gasoline-powered passenger vehicle market, the Indian electric car sector is experiencing a surge in the popularity of SUVs. The majority of electric cars unveiled in the country in 2023 belong to the SUV category.

MG Comet EV

The MG Comet EV stands out as the most economical electric car in India. This compact and boxy hatchback may appear smaller compared to its counterparts, but it serves as an ideal vehicle for city commuting. Launched in 2023, the MG Comet EV debuted with an introductory starting price of ₹7.98 lakh (ex-showroom), posing a formidable challenge to the Tata Tiago EV, which previously held the title of the most affordable electric car in India. In terms of design, the exterior of the electric hatchback is attention-grabbing, while the interior exudes a simple yet distinctly urban vibe. The Comet EV boasts a range of 230 km on a single charge.

Tata Nexon EV facelift

One of the most notable car debuts in India in 2023 was the introduction of the Nexon EV facelift. The Tata Nexon EV stands as the top-selling electric car in the country, and the domestic automaker elevated the allure of this electric compact SUV with the launch of the Nexon facelift, incorporating a wide array of design and feature enhancements. Priced starting at ₹14.74 lakh (ex-showroom), the Nexon EV facelift boasts an impressive 465-kilometre range on a single charge, with the ability to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.9 seconds. Furthermore, it features V2V and V2L technologies.

Citroen eC3

Citroen, despite being a newcomer to the Indian passenger vehicle market, swiftly introduced an electric car in the form of the eC3. Priced from ₹11.50 lakh (ex-showroom), this electric SUV boasts the highest range in its segment, offering an impressive 320 kilometres on a single charge. The Citroen eC3 EV is available in four different variants, powered by a 29.2 kWh battery pack that ensures the promised extensive range. With a top speed of 107 kmph, this electric SUV is making a notable mark in the industry.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 marks the second entry of the South Korean automaker into the Indian electric car market. Launched at ₹44.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the Ioniq 5 competes with the Kia EV6, offering a more budget-friendly option than its rebadged counterpart. Propelled by a 72.6 kWh battery pack, the Ioniq 5 boasts an impressive 631-kilometre range on a single charge with a rear-wheel drivetrain delivering 214 bhp peak power and 350 Nm of maximum torque. The EV is equipped with fast-charging technology, enabling the battery to charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes.

Mahindra XUV400

In 2023, Mahindra introduced its inaugural electric SUV in India, named the XUV400. Positioned within the compact SUV segment, the Mahindra XUV400 competes directly with counterparts like the Tata Nexon EV. With a starting price of ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom), this electric SUV offers two distinct battery options and ensures an impressive range of up to 456 km on a single charge. The Mahindra XUV400 is available in two variants, EC and EL, with the price reaching ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

