As 2024 draws to a close, the electric vehicle (EV) landscape in India has witnessed remarkable growth, with major automotive players making significant strides in the electrification of the country's car market. This year, Mahindra, MG, Tata Motors and BYD have been at the forefront of India’s EV revolution, launching a series of highly anticipated models.

Mahindra leads with the duo Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra made a bold statement this year by unveiling two of its most anticipated electric SUVs: the Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e. These vehicles marked the debut of Mahindra’s new sub-brands, XEV and BE, and are poised to redefine India’s EV market.

The XEV 9e is priced competitively at ₹21.90 lakh (ex-showroom), while the BE 6e is priced at ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Both vehicles are built on Mahindra's INGLO architecture, a cutting-edge lightweight platform designed specifically for EVs. With high-density battery technology, the platform promises a range of safety features, including a protective steel cage around the cabin for occupant safety. The XEV 9e sports a sporty coupe-like design with sharp LED elements, while the BE 6e exudes an aggressive, futuristic appearance, complete with aerodynamic alloy wheels and illuminated accents.

Powering both vehicles are 59 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs, offering fast-charging capabilities and a claimed range of up to 500 km with the larger battery option. This innovative approach to EV development has placed Mahindra in direct competition with established global and domestic players in the segment.

MG’s bold move: Windsor EV MG Motor India also made waves this year with the introduction of its Windsor EV, starting at an attractive ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). A key feature that distinguishes the Windsor EV is MG’s Battery as a Service (BaaS) programme, which allows customers to lower their initial purchase cost by opting for battery rental, further expanding the affordability of electric mobility.

This crossover utility vehicle (CUV) blends the qualities of a sedan and an SUV, offering a roomy interior with rear seats that recline up to 135 degrees, as well as premium features like a panoramic sunroof, a 9-speaker sound system, and Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). The Windsor EV is powered by a 38 kWh LFP battery and a 134 bhp motor, offering a range of 331 km on a single charge.

Additionally, MG's Windsor EV joins the competitive sub- ₹10 lakh EV segment, challenging rivals like Tata's Nexon EV and Mahindra’s XUV400.

Tata Motors elevates EV design with Curvv EV Tata Motors continued its dominance in the Indian electric vehicle market with the launch of its Curvv EV in August 2024. Priced at ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model, the Curvv EV is a coupe SUV that blends contemporary design with cutting-edge electric technology. The Curvv EV is designed to compete with popular models like the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, offering a futuristic design with sleek LED elements and flush-fitting door handles.

The Curvv EV is equipped with a 50:50 weight distribution, 18-inch wheels, and a ground clearance of 190 mm. Tata’s emphasis on user experience is evident in the 500-litre boot space, along with premium features such as six airbags, ESP, and Level 2 ADAS. The Curvv also benefits from Tata's high-performance capabilities, with a claimed range of 150 km on a 15-minute charge, making it a standout in terms of fast-charging capabilities.

Tata Motors, with its established reputation for affordable and reliable electric cars, continues to push boundaries, setting the Curvv EV as a key competitor in the mid-size SUV segment.

BYD Seal EV: Performance meets style Rounding out this year’s impressive EV lineup is BYD's Seal EV, which was launched in India in 2024. The Seal EV enters the market as a premium electric sedan with two battery options: a 61.44 kWh battery for the Dynamic Range variant and an 82.56 kWh battery for the Premium Range and Performance variants.

The Performance variant, with an output of 522 bhp and 670 Nm of torque, accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds, catering to the enthusiast market. The Premium Range model offers a range of 650 km, while the Dynamic Range provides a more affordable 510 km on a single charge.

Inside, the BYD Seal boasts luxury features such as a rotating touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof. With a 5-star crash test rating and Level 2 ADAS, the Seal EV is a comprehensive package of performance, technology, and sustainability, making it a strong contender in the high-performance EV segment.

Conclusion: The EV revolution in India As India moves into 2025, the electric vehicle revolution is set to accelerate. The launches of the Mahindra XEV 9e, MG Windsor EV, Tata Curvv EV, and BYD Seal EV are all indicative of the growing interest and investment in electric mobility, as well as the country’s shift towards sustainable transport solutions.