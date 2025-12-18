Yearender 2025: Biggest car launches in India, from Mahindra XEV 9S to Skoda Octavia RS

The Indian car market in 2025 witnessed several highly anticipated car launches, spanning electric SUVs, mainstream bestsellers, and performance-oriented models. Automakers such as Mahindra, Tata Motors, MG India, and others have focused heavily on electrification, safety technology, and feature-rich cabins, while also reviving iconic nameplates. Here are the biggest car launches of the year, along with their headline prices.

Mahindra XEV 9S Mahindra entered the electric three-row SUV space with the launch of the XEV 9S, its first seven-seater EV based on the INGLO platform.

Price: ₹19.95 lakh to ₹29.45 lakh (ex-showroom)

Positioned above the BE 6 and XEV 9e, the XEV 9S offers multiple battery options and a claimed real-world range of up to 500km. The SUV brings premium features such as triple 12.3-inch screens, Level 2+ ADAS, fast charging and a spacious cabin with frunk storage, setting a new benchmark for family-focused electric SUVs.

Tata Sierra The Tata Sierra returned to Indian roads after more than two decades. It now offers nostalgic design cues with modern technology and powertrains.

Price: Starting at ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory)

The new Sierra introduces several firsts for Tata Motors, including a triple-screen dashboard layout, ultra-slim bi-LED headlamps and one of the largest panoramic sunroofs in its segment. It also debuts Tata’s new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, alongside diesel and naturally aspirated petrol options.

Tata Sierra is available for booking at a token amount of ₹21,000.

MG Hector facelift MG refreshed the Hector in 2025 with its third facelift, focusing on design and cabin updates rather than mechanical changes.

Price: ₹11.99 lakh to ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

The update brings a revised grille, subtle bumper changes and refreshed interior themes. Powertrain options remain unchanged, with petrol and diesel engines on offer. Both five-seat Hector and seven-seat Hector Plus variants continue to cater to buyers seeking space and features.

2025 Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line Hyundai launched the second-generation Venue along with the sportier Venue N Line, delivering major upgrades in design, features and safety.

Price: Starting at ₹7.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory)

The new Venue adopts Hyundai’s latest design language and introduces dual 12.3-inch screens, connected car tech and Level 2 ADAS. Multiple petrol and diesel powertrain options remain, while the Venue N Line targets enthusiasts with a turbo-petrol setup and sportier styling.

Mini Cooper S Convertible Mini India brought back the Cooper S Convertible as a completely built unit, offering a rare open-top option in the Indian market.

Price: ₹58.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, the convertible blends classic Mini styling with modern tech. Its electrically operated fabric roof and compact dimensions make it a lifestyle-focused offering aimed at urban buyers.

Skoda Octavia RS The Skoda Octavia RS made its comeback as a limited-run import, aimed squarely at driving enthusiasts.

Price: ₹49.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a dual-clutch automatic gearbox, the Octavia RS is the most powerful version of the sedan sold in India. Sporty design elements, a feature-rich cabin and strong performance helped it sell out quickly despite its premium pricing.