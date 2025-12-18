Subscribe

Yearender 2025: Biggest car launches in India, from Mahindra XEV 9S to Skoda Octavia RS

India’s car market saw landmark launches in 2025, from Mahindra’s XEV 9S electric seven-seater and the revived Tata Sierra to the new Hyundai Venue, Mini Cooper S Convertible and Skoda Octavia RS, spanning mass-market, EV and performance segments. Here's everything you need to know.

Govind Choudhary
Updated18 Dec 2025, 01:58 PM IST
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
Mahindra XEV 9e
₹ 21.9 - 31.25 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra BE 6
₹ 18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero Neo
₹ 8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Hyundai i20 N Line
₹ 9.14 - 11.6 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra XUV 7XO
₹ 15 - 26 Lakhs
Notify me
Mahindra BE 6
₹ 18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
The new Venue adopts Hyundai’s latest design language and introduces dual 12.3-inch screens, connected car tech and Level 2 ADAS.
The new Venue adopts Hyundai’s latest design language and introduces dual 12.3-inch screens, connected car tech and Level 2 ADAS.(Hyundai )

The Indian car market in 2025 witnessed several highly anticipated car launches, spanning electric SUVs, mainstream bestsellers, and performance-oriented models. Automakers such as Mahindra, Tata Motors, MG India, and others have focused heavily on electrification, safety technology, and feature-rich cabins, while also reviving iconic nameplates. Here are the biggest car launches of the year, along with their headline prices.

Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra entered the electric three-row SUV space with the launch of the XEV 9S, its first seven-seater EV based on the INGLO platform.

Advertisement

Price: 19.95 lakh to 29.45 lakh (ex-showroom)

Positioned above the BE 6 and XEV 9e, the XEV 9S offers multiple battery options and a claimed real-world range of up to 500km. The SUV brings premium features such as triple 12.3-inch screens, Level 2+ ADAS, fast charging and a spacious cabin with frunk storage, setting a new benchmark for family-focused electric SUVs.

Tata Sierra

The Tata Sierra returned to Indian roads after more than two decades. It now offers nostalgic design cues with modern technology and powertrains.

Price: Starting at 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory)

Also Read | 4 Upcoming Hyundai cars expected to launch in 2026: Verna facelift, Exter, more

The new Sierra introduces several firsts for Tata Motors, including a triple-screen dashboard layout, ultra-slim bi-LED headlamps and one of the largest panoramic sunroofs in its segment. It also debuts Tata’s new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, alongside diesel and naturally aspirated petrol options.

Tata Sierra is available for booking at a token amount of ₹21,000.

MG Hector facelift

MG refreshed the Hector in 2025 with its third facelift, focusing on design and cabin updates rather than mechanical changes.

Advertisement

Price: 11.99 lakh to 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

The update brings a revised grille, subtle bumper changes and refreshed interior themes. Powertrain options remain unchanged, with petrol and diesel engines on offer. Both five-seat Hector and seven-seat Hector Plus variants continue to cater to buyers seeking space and features.

MG Motor India has launched the updated Hector in the Indian market, with prices beginning at ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line

Hyundai launched the second-generation Venue along with the sportier Venue N Line, delivering major upgrades in design, features and safety.

Advertisement

Price: Starting at 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory)

Also Read | 5 Big car launches to watch out for in 2026

The new Venue adopts Hyundai’s latest design language and introduces dual 12.3-inch screens, connected car tech and Level 2 ADAS. Multiple petrol and diesel powertrain options remain, while the Venue N Line targets enthusiasts with a turbo-petrol setup and sportier styling.

Mini Cooper S Convertible

Mini India brought back the Cooper S Convertible as a completely built unit, offering a rare open-top option in the Indian market.

Price: 58.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, the convertible blends classic Mini styling with modern tech. Its electrically operated fabric roof and compact dimensions make it a lifestyle-focused offering aimed at urban buyers.

Powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, the convertible blends classic Mini styling with modern tech.

Skoda Octavia RS

The Skoda Octavia RS made its comeback as a limited-run import, aimed squarely at driving enthusiasts.

Advertisement

Price: 49.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a dual-clutch automatic gearbox, the Octavia RS is the most powerful version of the sedan sold in India. Sporty design elements, a feature-rich cabin and strong performance helped it sell out quickly despite its premium pricing.

Key Takeaways
  • 2025 saw a significant focus on electric vehicles and advanced safety features across various car models.
  • Nostalgic models like the Tata Sierra are making a comeback, merging classic design with modern technology.
  • Car manufacturers are adopting innovative designs and features to cater to different market segments, including family-oriented electric SUVs.
 
 
Hyundai MotorMG HectorTata MotorsMahindraM&M
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsAuto NewsYearender 2025: Biggest car launches in India, from Mahindra XEV 9S to Skoda Octavia RS
Read Next Story