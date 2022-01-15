OPEN APP

Yezdi Adventure, Scrambler, Roadster in pictures

5 Photos . Updated: 15 Jan 2022, 10:27 AM IST Edited By Livemint
  • Classic Legends launched three new Yezdi motorcycles in India
  • Yezdi Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster play beyond 350cc category
These motorcycles compete against the Royal Enfield's 350cc range in India.
These motorcycles compete against the Royal Enfield's 350cc range in India.
The Yezdi Adventure comes to you at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in thw Slick Silver colour option. The higher variant, Ranger Camo, is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Yezdi Scrambler price starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in Fire Orange colour and the Rebel Red, Mean Green, Midnight Blue colour variants has been tagged at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Yezdi Roadster price starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the Roadster Dark (Smoke Grey) variant. The Steel Blue goes at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.02 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Roadster Chrome and Gallant Grey are priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.06 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The Yezdi Roadster gets a 334 cc engine that can generate 29.7 PS power at 7300rpm. The Roadster reaches 29Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm. The Scrambler comes with the same engine but gets you a power of 29.1 PS at 8000rpm and maximum torque of 28.2 Nm.
