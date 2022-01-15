Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yezdi Adventure, Scrambler, Roadster in pictures
5 Photos
15 Jan 2022
Classic Legends launched three new Yezdi motorcycles in India Yezdi Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster play beyond 350cc category
1/5These motorcycles compete against the Royal Enfield's 350cc range in India.
2/5The Yezdi Adventure comes to you at ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in thw Slick Silver colour option. The higher variant, Ranger Camo, is priced at ₹2.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
3/5Yezdi Scrambler price starts at ₹2.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in Fire Orange colour and the Rebel Red, Mean Green, Midnight Blue colour variants has been tagged at ₹2.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
4/5Yezdi Roadster price starts at ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the Roadster Dark (Smoke Grey) variant. The Steel Blue goes at ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Roadster Chrome and Gallant Grey are priced at ₹2.06 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
5/5The Yezdi Roadster gets a 334 cc engine that can generate 29.7 PS power at 7300rpm. The Roadster reaches 29Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm. The Scrambler comes with the same engine but gets you a power of 29.1 PS at 8000rpm and maximum torque of 28.2 Nm.
