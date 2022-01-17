Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yezdi bikes deliveries begin. 5 things to know

Yezdi bikes deliveries begin. 5 things to know

Yezdi Roadster price starts at 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the Roadster Dark (Smoke Grey) variant. The Steel Blue goes at 2.02 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Roadster Chrome and Gallant Grey are priced at 2.06 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Livemint

The company has commenced the bookings of the range with an amount of 5,000 only.

Iconic motorcycle brand Yezdi started delivery of bikes on Sunday, just a few days after Classic Legends re-launched its three distinct models. Mahindra Group Chairperson Anand Mahindra shared the details regarding the delivery of bikes on Twitter.

“Sharing the euphoria on ground for the @yezdiforever launch. And delighted, in particular, to share that deliveries have already begun. We favour instant gratification! Congratulations to @BunnyPunia and Manoj Kumar for being the first set of deliveries across India #YezdiForever," Mahindra tweeted.

Interested customers can book their test rides at http://yezdi.com. The company has commenced the bookings of the range with an amount of 5,000 only.

Last week, Classic Legends re-launched Yezdi in the country with the roll out of three models, priced between 1.98 lakh and 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company launched three distinct models -- Yezdi Roadster at a starting price of 1.98 lakh, Scrambler at 2.04 lakh and Adventure range at 2.09 lakh.

The three bikes come with the same liquid-cooled, fuel-injected 334 cc engine but are tuned to deliver different power outputs.

The new range of Yezdi motorcycles will be available across Classic Legends’ dealership network, which already retails Jawa Motorcycles, in India.

In 2016, M&M had struck a deal with the bike maker, which allowed Classic Legends to launch and market bikes under the Jawa brand name in the country and East Asian markets.

While Mahindra has a 60 per cent stake in Classic Legends, the balance 40 per cent is held by Anupam Thareja, founder of Classic Legends; and Boman Irani, chairman and MD at Rustomjee Group.

