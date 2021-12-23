Mahindra owned Classic Legends is all set to re-launch the iconic Yezdi motorcycle brand very soon.

The company which manufactures and sells the Jawa motorcycles, and resurrected the BSA Motorcycle brand in UK, will be introducing at least two new motorcycle models under the Yezdi brand name.

The company is testing two new motorcycles – Roadking cruiser and an all-new Adventure motorcycle.

View Full Image

The new Yezdi motorcycles will be based on existing Jawa platforms, that has a higher load-bearing rear subframe. One of these bikes are expected to be an adventure touring model, while the other one is expected to be an urban scrambler.

A third model, purported to be a roadster, may also be launched, which is likely to be called the Yezdi Roadking.

The brand's social media handle took clue from the latest Matrix trilogy, being directed by Lana Watchowski, and put up a Twitter post announcing the ‘resurrection’ of the Yezdi brand.

Classic Legends launched the official social media handle of the Yezdi brand in November 2021, taking the first step towards re-launching the motorcycle brand.

Clear images of the Yezdi ADV have already hit the web-world. The spy shots reveal that the Yezdi Roadking is likely to be a neo-retro scrambler.

The trademark filings show the Yezdi name with ownership with Boman Rustom Irani, who originally owned Ideal Jawa India Private Limtied, the manufacturers of the old Yezdi motorcycles.

The launch of the new Yezdi motorcycle brand is just around the corner, possibly as early as mid-January 2022.

The new Yezdi bikes will likely be marketed along the existing Jawa retail network, and will also be manufactured on the same assembly line.

The two new Yezdi motorcycles are likely to share the basic engine platform with the Jawa Perak, which is powered by a 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with 30 bhp and 32.4 Nm.

The Yezdi Roadking will likely come with retro-styling elements like a round headlamp, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, circular rearview mirrors, single-piece seat, upright tail-section and fork gaiters.

The Adventure motorcycle spy images suggest that the motorcycle will get a traditional round headlamp, a tall windscreen, a bulbous fuel tank, round-shaped rear-view mirrors, and split seat setup.

Suspension, chassis and brakes are expected to be slightly different to go with the adventure and scrambler flavours of the Yezdi models.

