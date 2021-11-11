OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Yezdi motorcycle comes back to India, parts ways with Jawa
Listen to this article

Iconic motorcycle brand Yezdi on Wednesday announced it will not be a part of the Jawa Motorcycle. Yezdi brand will operate on its own, said Jawa Motorcycles in a Twitter post. 

After Jawa, Classic Legends is also most likely to revive the cousin brand Yezdi in the Indian market soon.

Anupam Thareja, Co-Founder, Classic Legends, recently tweeted that “About time we brought the other brother back. 

When launched, the Yezdi ADV will compete directly against the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan adventure bike and is also likely to be priced in the same segment as well.

Yezdi adventure bike will reportedly use the same 334cc engine from the Jawa Perak that produces close to 30 hp of power and 32 Nm of torque.

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout