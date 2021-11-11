Iconic motorcycle brand Yezdi on Wednesday announced it will not be a part of the Jawa Motorcycle. Yezdi brand will operate on its own, said Jawa Motorcycles in a Twitter post.

After Jawa, Classic Legends is also most likely to revive the cousin brand Yezdi in the Indian market soon.

Anupam Thareja, Co-Founder, Classic Legends, recently tweeted that “About time we brought the other brother back.

When launched, the Yezdi ADV will compete directly against the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan adventure bike and is also likely to be priced in the same segment as well.

We have disowned our own – the original bad boy. Head over to the infamous @yezdiforever to check out the notorious #YezdiForever!#Y #Yezdi #YezdiMotorcycles pic.twitter.com/wUiDd0p6y9 — Jawa Motorcycles (@jawamotorcycles) November 10, 2021

Yezdi adventure bike will reportedly use the same 334cc engine from the Jawa Perak that produces close to 30 hp of power and 32 Nm of torque.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.