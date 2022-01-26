Yezdi plans Roadking 650cc to challenge Royal Enfield

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Classic Legends owned Yezdi motorcycle is planning to launch the Yezdi Roadking. The co-founder of Classic Legends, Anupam Thareja, has confirmed this to ZigWheels. The Yezdi Roadking is under development, he said to the online publication. The Yezdi Roadking will come in 650cc format and that makes it to rival against the Royal Enfield 650cc range of motorcycles in the country. Classic Legends that plays under the umbrella of Mahindra Group recently launched three motorcycles in India and revived the Yezdi brand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The planned motorcycle, Yezdi Roadking, will be based on a bespoke architecture different from the dual-cradle frame underpinning current Yezdi models, said Thareja.

Classic Legends that also sells the BSA motorcycles, is expected to use the same 650cc engine used in the BSA Goldstar motorcycle. The engine can generate 45 bhp and 55 Nm of peak torque. The motor is linked with a 5-speed gearbox via a slipper and assist clutch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Being a legacy brand, Yezdi, is more likely to retain the classic standards in designing of Roadking supported by advanced features for today's need. It would be like Bluetooth connectivity, ABS, USB charger, digital instrument clustmer and turn-by-turn navigation.

Recently, Yezdi launched three new motorcycles in India; Yezdi Adevnture, Yezdi Scrambler and Yezdi Roadster under the 350cc category.