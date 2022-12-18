Planning to buy a Nissan car this December? If yes, here’s a good news for you. The company has announced up to ₹61,000 discounts on Nissan Magnite and Nissan Kicks SUVs. The said discount will be available in the form of cash offers, exchange bonus and more. The offers will also vary as per the region. Here’s a look at the available discount

Discount on Nissan Magnite

The compact SUV attracts a discount of up to ₹35,000. This includes a corporate discount of ₹10,000 and an exchange offer of up to ₹15,000. The additional ₹10,000 discount will be available in the form of free accessories and cash discounts.

Discount on Nissan Kicks

The offers on Nissan Kicks will vary depending on the location. For the east/west region, there is an exchange discount of up to ₹30,000 on the Turbo variant of the SUV along with a cash discount of up to ₹19,000. Non-turbo models, on the other hand, attract a cash discount of up to ₹18,000.

Customers in the South region will be eligible for an exchange bonus of up to ₹30,000 and ₹18,000 on Turbo and non-Turbo variants. Similarly, the cash discount for non-turbo and turbo models is up to ₹19,000 and ₹10,000 on Turbo and non-Turbo models.

Buyers in the North region will get two options. The first one includes an exchange discount of ₹30,000 for the Turbo model along with 2-year pre-maintenance service package. Similarly, the non-Turbo variants will be eligible for a 3-year pre-maintenance service package.

The second discount package has an exchange bonus of up to ₹30,000 and ₹18,000 for Turbo and non-Turbo variants. The cash discount includes up to ₹10,000 on the non-Turbo models and up to ₹19,000 for the Turbo variant.

In addition, there is a corporate discount of ₹10,000 and extra ₹2,000 off on online bookings. This discount is available in all regions.