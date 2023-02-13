You can now book 2023 Hyundai Verna: Here’s how much you have to pay
- Along with bookings, Hyundai has also released teasers of the upcoming sedan car.
Hyundai Motor India has announced the commencement of bookings for the 2023 Verna model. Those interested can book the new Hyundai Verna by paying an upfront amount of ₹25,000. The pre bookings have started at Hyundai dealerships across the country. Buyers can also visit the company’s official website to pre book the car.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×