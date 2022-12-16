You may have to pay upto 30,000 extra on Honda cars from January 2023

Honda joins the likes of market leader Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Renault, Kia India and MG Motor, who have already made year-end announcements to hike prices from January
Japanese car maker Honda said it is planning to increase prices of its entire model range from January 2023. According to news agency PTI, the company may increase price of its vehicles by up to ₹30,000 from January to partially offset the impact of rising input costs and prepare products in compliance with upcoming stricter emission norms.
The company joins the likes of market leader Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Renault, Kia India and MG Motor, who have already made year-end announcements to hike prices from the next month.
"After assessing the consistent increase in the input cost of raw materials and upcoming regulatory requirements, we will have to undergo a price revision for our products from January 23. The increment will be in the range of up to ₹30,000 and vary from model to model," Honda Cars India Vice President (Sales and Marketing) Kunal Behl told PTI.
For those unaware, the second phase of BS-VI emission regulations will become effective from April 2023. As per the emission norms, vehicles will need to have an onboard self-diagnostic device to monitor the real-time driving emission levels.
The device will constantly monitor key parts for meeting emission standards, such as catalytic converter and oxygen sensors, to keep a close watch on emissions.
Furthermore, the vehicles will also carry programmed fuel injectors in order to control the level of fuel burnt. This in turn would control the timing and amount of fuel injected into the petrol engine.
Even the semiconductors used by the vehicle will have to be upgraded to monitor throttle, crankshaft positions, air intake pressure, the temperature of the engine and the content of the emissions from the exhaust (particulate matter, nitrogen oxide, CO2, Sulphur), etc.
As mentioned above, leading car manufacturers have also announced price hike from January 2023. Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) recently said, "The company has continued to absorb rising costs, however (it) will now pass on a part of the input cost increase through a revision in prices across its model range."
