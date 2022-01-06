You may soon change your car’s colour with the touch of a button

The E-Ink was one of several new technologies BMW has developed to immerse the user in personalized digital environments in and outside its vehicles. So-called “My Modes," set for launch in the second half of 2022, include one that displays digital artwork inside the car’s cabin and a theater mode that improves entertainment in the rear portion of the cabin. Modes called Expressive and Relax are characterized by customizable sounds and digital patterns splayed across the vehicle. The effect sounds similar to the comfort technologies such as “Energizing" and “Warmth" modes that Mercedes-Benz has provided in many of its luxury vehicles; BMW executives say theirs are different and must be experienced to be appreciated.