You will have to wait for up to 20 months to buy ‘these’ Mahindra cars

Meanwhile, select Mahindra dealerships are offering up to ₹62,000 off on select models. This includes the Mahindra XUV300, Mahindra Marazzo and Mahindra Bolero. However, there are no discounts on Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Scorpio-N, Thar, and XUV700. For instance, buyers of Mahindra XUV300 can avail a cash discount of up to ₹23,000 on its purchase. There will be an exchange bonus of ₹25,000 along with a corporate discount of ₹4,000. In addition, buyers can get accessories worth ₹10,000. There are offers on select petrol variants of the SUV. For example, buyers will get a cash discount of up to ₹29,000 in addition to the exchange discount of ₹25,000. Buyers can avail corporate discount of ₹4,000 along with accessories worth ₹10,000.