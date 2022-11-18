You will have to wait for up to 20 months to buy ‘these’ Mahindra cars

You will have to wait for up to 20 months to buy ‘these’ Mahindra cars2 min read . 04:07 PM IST
- Mahindra says that it continues to receive 8,000-9,000 bookings per month for Mahindra XUV700 and Mahindra Scorpio-N each as of November 2022.
Mahindra & Mahindra has revealed the waiting period for Mahindra XUV700 and Mahindra Scorpio-N in India. If you are planning to buy either of the Mahindra SUVs, then you may have to wait much longer. According to the company, the average waiting time for both the SUVs at present stands between 18- 20 months.
Mahindra & Mahindra has revealed the waiting period for Mahindra XUV700 and Mahindra Scorpio-N in India. If you are planning to buy either of the Mahindra SUVs, then you may have to wait much longer. According to the company, the average waiting time for both the SUVs at present stands between 18- 20 months.
Mahindra says that it continues to receive 8,000-9,000 bookings per month for Mahindra XUV700 and Mahindra Scorpio-N each as of November 2022. It has more than 2.60lakh bookings open for this month, Out of this, both these SUVs account for 1.30 lakh bookings alone. The auto manufacturer said that it is planning to ramp up production to meet the demand.
Mahindra says that it continues to receive 8,000-9,000 bookings per month for Mahindra XUV700 and Mahindra Scorpio-N each as of November 2022. It has more than 2.60lakh bookings open for this month, Out of this, both these SUVs account for 1.30 lakh bookings alone. The auto manufacturer said that it is planning to ramp up production to meet the demand.
Recently, Mahindra & Mahindra announced that it registered its highest-ever monthly SUV bookings in the month of September this year. The auto-maker said that it maintained a strong pipeline with highest-ever sales and remained the market leader in SUVs for three consecutive quarters in terms of revenue market share. Mahindra Thar, Mahindra XUV300, Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Bolero and Mahindra Scorpio-N were the top-selling SUVs having high number of bookings.
Recently, Mahindra & Mahindra announced that it registered its highest-ever monthly SUV bookings in the month of September this year. The auto-maker said that it maintained a strong pipeline with highest-ever sales and remained the market leader in SUVs for three consecutive quarters in terms of revenue market share. Mahindra Thar, Mahindra XUV300, Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Bolero and Mahindra Scorpio-N were the top-selling SUVs having high number of bookings.
On the top was the Mahindra Scorpio-N (including Classic) with 1,30,000 total open bookings. The new Scorpio-N SUV offers both a petrol and diesel engine with a choice of manual or automatic gearboxes. It was earlier this year with an introductory price of ₹15.45 lakh.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
On the top was the Mahindra Scorpio-N (including Classic) with 1,30,000 total open bookings. The new Scorpio-N SUV offers both a petrol and diesel engine with a choice of manual or automatic gearboxes. It was earlier this year with an introductory price of ₹15.45 lakh.
Meanwhile, select Mahindra dealerships are offering up to ₹62,000 off on select models. This includes the Mahindra XUV300, Mahindra Marazzo and Mahindra Bolero. However, there are no discounts on Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Scorpio-N, Thar, and XUV700. For instance, buyers of Mahindra XUV300 can avail a cash discount of up to ₹23,000 on its purchase. There will be an exchange bonus of ₹25,000 along with a corporate discount of ₹4,000. In addition, buyers can get accessories worth ₹10,000. There are offers on select petrol variants of the SUV. For example, buyers will get a cash discount of up to ₹29,000 in addition to the exchange discount of ₹25,000. Buyers can avail corporate discount of ₹4,000 along with accessories worth ₹10,000.
Meanwhile, select Mahindra dealerships are offering up to ₹62,000 off on select models. This includes the Mahindra XUV300, Mahindra Marazzo and Mahindra Bolero. However, there are no discounts on Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Scorpio-N, Thar, and XUV700. For instance, buyers of Mahindra XUV300 can avail a cash discount of up to ₹23,000 on its purchase. There will be an exchange bonus of ₹25,000 along with a corporate discount of ₹4,000. In addition, buyers can get accessories worth ₹10,000. There are offers on select petrol variants of the SUV. For example, buyers will get a cash discount of up to ₹29,000 in addition to the exchange discount of ₹25,000. Buyers can avail corporate discount of ₹4,000 along with accessories worth ₹10,000.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards