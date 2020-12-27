Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Your Next Car May Let You Drive Hands-Free. Is That a Good Thing?
FILE PHOTO: A red 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV vehicle is seen on the assembly line at General Motors Orion Assembly in Lake Orion, Michigan, U.S., March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Your Next Car May Let You Drive Hands-Free. Is That a Good Thing?

5 min read . 09:31 AM IST The Wall Street Journal

  • More vehicles are hitting showrooms with automated driving features, raising questions about driver distraction

Automakers are starting to sell cars with automated steering and speed control to ease what they say is the tedium of driving, and might even allow drivers to go hands-free in some situations.

Those features are raising new questions, though: How to keep people from getting distracted behind the wheel—or picking up their phones—if there is little for their hands to do?

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.