Your Next Car May Let You Drive Hands-Free. Is That a Good Thing?
- More vehicles are hitting showrooms with automated driving features, raising questions about driver distraction
Automakers are starting to sell cars with automated steering and speed control to ease what they say is the tedium of driving, and might even allow drivers to go hands-free in some situations.
Those features are raising new questions, though: How to keep people from getting distracted behind the wheel—or picking up their phones—if there is little for their hands to do?
