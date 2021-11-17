Yulu , an e-mobility service provider, is adding easily accessible, and a robust network of battery charging and swapping stations named ‘Yulu Max Network’. The Max Network will help users swap their batteries with zero downtime and reduce the range anxiety. This will be India’s first AI-powered, vertically integrated battery infrastructure for electric 2-wheelers. Max stations will solve the problem of electric 2-wheelers by having the battery swapping stations within 2 kilometers of a rider’s reach. To enable this, Yulu will create 500 Max stations across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi NCR regions by the middle of 2022.

These stations will be located in areas of high movement density. This network will be scaled to more than 2000 Max stations by the end of 2022. The first batch of 10 Yulu Max stations was launched in Bengaluru.

This Max Network in Bengaluru will be quickly scaled to 30 by the end of this month, and to 100 within the next three months. These will have the capacity to increase the initial outlay of 10,000 battery swaps per day to 25,000 batteries per day by the end of next quarter in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi NCR regions. By the end of next year, the Max Network will have the capacity for 150,000 battery swaps per day, and will cover electric 2-wheeler users across an area of 750 square kilometers in these three cities.

Yulu’s AI based platform will increase the availability and predictability of EV batteries, and its tech led process will help users replace their batteries swiftly.

Amit Gupta, Co-Founder – Yulu Bike, shared his thoughts on the launch, “People see the long-term value of switching to electric mobility. The unprecedented demand for EVs and shared electric mobility has been a clear indicator to us about shifting consumer preferences. With Yulu Max Network, people will no longer have to worry about the range and time required to charge their batteries. Max Network will be available to all Yulu users to start with, where they get their battery swapped at a location of their convenience."

