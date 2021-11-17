Yulu to expand its 2W EV charging and battery swapping network. Read more

This Max Network in Bengaluru will be quickly scaled to 30 by the end of this month, and to 100 within the next three months. These will have the capacity to increase the initial outlay of 10,000 battery swaps per day to 25,000 batteries per day by the end of next quarter in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi NCR regions. By the end of next year, the Max Network will have the capacity for 150,000 battery swaps per day, and will cover electric 2-wheeler users across an area of 750 square kilometers in these three cities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}